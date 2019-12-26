SHIAWASSEE COUNTY —Less fortunate children in the county got a nice surprise this Christmas season.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Durand Eagles partnered together to raise money and distribute gifts around the county.
The two entities call it the Secret Santa Program, and for the most part, the Eagles were responsible for raising the funds and collecting the toys, but it had been up to the Sherriff and his deputies to distribute the toys.
The event has been an annual tradition for several years.
“The Durand Eagles are really a wonderful giving group,” Sheriff Brian BeGole said. “They go out and do the fundraising and sponsor the event and they asked that we help with the delivery of the gifts. Jim Anderson, is a really caring person — he started this and asked us to partner with him in order to have a positive contact with kids out in the community.”
He said it’s important for kids to see police officers outside of their traditional roles every once in a while.
“We want to build positive relationships this helps instill some trust. Some of the families, if they had an encounter where maybe mom and dad were arrested or something like that, with this they see a police officer doing something positive and it takes the fear out of things,” BeGole said. “Some parents even threaten their kids with ‘hey if you don’t do this I’m calling the cops’ or ‘put your seatbelts’ or ‘I’m going to have the cops take you to jail.’ We don’t want kids to be scared of us.”
Every year the donations pour in from a lot of different people. BeGole said there is even a woman in the area who knitted over 100 scarves and hats for the program. Employees from the Sheriff’s Office and the members Durand Eagles went out on Black Friday to get the best value for their money, and Walmart gave them an additional 20 percent discount on their bill.
Last year, BeGole said there were close to 500 kids affected by the program and he hopes that number will continue to grow as the partnership with the Eagles continues.
To find out where to donate gifts to, please contact groups the Capital Area Community Services or Child Protective Services.
“They are the ones who are actually in the houses so they know best,” Begole said.
He also calls every area school and talks to the office staff about who would be a good fit to receive the gifts.
“Everyone, no matter what their is status, deserves a Merry Christmas and we hope to help deliver that,” Begole said.
