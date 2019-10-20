Going to the dogs

OWOSSO — According to the United Schutzhund Clubs of America, a leading authority on German Shepherd bloodlines, some of the finest German Shepherds in the country are being bred in Owosso.
On Oct 10. at the club’s annual show in North Carolina, breeder and Owosso native Karla McCurdy took home the top honors in the 18-24 month show category with her two-year-old shepherd named Ruby.
“It was really exciting, I didn’t expect it. There are a lot of big-time breeders down there and people come from all over the world. Some people just own these dogs for the prestige,” McCurdy said.
That’s one of the things that makes McCurdy’s win so impressive. Karla and her husband Mike are breeding dogs for families and they were able to beat out other competitors who have a lot of money and compete full-time just for show.
Dogs are usually shown in either the show class or working class categories. The McCurdys said that Ruby is currently a show dog, but they are considering teaching her some protection techniques because the working-class dogs are judged in part by how well they protect their owner.
During the competition, Ruby was shown by a handler and beat out hundreds of other shepherds for the best in show prize. She was judged on her looks, movement, bone structure, and overall temperament. She weighs about 70 pounds, which is a little high, according to Karla.
Karla and her husband have been married for 22 years and have lived in the area their whole lives.
“My favorite part about breeding and showing is the dogs help me stay active and all the different people I get to meet. And also giving people puppies. Everyone loves puppies,” Karla said.
The McCurdys say that Ruby comes from some of the world’s best German Shepherd bloodlines. Her mother was flown to the U.S. from Serbia while pregnant and the father is a dog that lives in Egypt.
They estimate the whole process cost them about $7,500. Two of Ruby’s grandparents have placed in the top ten in worldwide shows, according to Karla McCurdy.
“It was worth every penny though, just look at her,” Karla said.
The two have been breeding German Shepherds for about five years.
“We had one German Shepherd and he was just the world to me. We learned how intelligent they can be, and how loyal and smart they are,” Karla McCurdy said.
She said that what initially started as a replacement dog turned into her business today, McCurdy German Shepherds, a breeding operation based out of the McCurdy’s home that is already producing top of the line dogs.
Currently, they have six females and one male. Puppies become available on a regular basis, and they anticipate most of the females to be pregnant this year.
The McCurdys say that price can vary among the dogs that they sell. Some like Ruby can cost upwards of $2,000, which some in the breeding industry would consider a bargain.
The McCurdy’s have a strict application process when someone is interested in homing one of their shepherds.
“The first thing we ask is if they have experience with shepherds, because these aren’t just average dogs. These are working dogs, and if you don’t control them, they will control you,” Mike McCurdy said. “German Shepherds need a lot of socialization to make them well rounded, you gotta work with them.”
He also said that the owners need to have a fenced-in yard so the dog has room to exercise.
They have a policy where will take the dog back if something changes in the new owner’s life, or things aren’t working out.
“It’s actually in our contract. Sometimes in life, things change. You need to move, or a baby is born. We make sure people know that if things aren’t going as planned, we will take the shepherd back free of charge, because the last thing we want is for it to end up in a shelter,” Karla McCurdy said.
The McCurdys are part of the Shiawassee County 4-H Dog Program, along with their son. Karla said that’s how they originally got into showing.
“Our 4-H program is awesome. It’s one of the best around. It teaches them a lot, like how to take care of their dogs. And it’s good for personal interactions.”
Along with showing at 4-H and the USCA, the McCurdys also show dogs at United Kennel Club shows.
