Season of giving

OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Foundation hosted its second Merry Marketplace Nov. 23 at the main campus.
“We were really excited to be located at Memorial this year. We had 25 vendors and 160 attendees as well as lots of volunteers. It was a fun and festive day!” said Barb Nagengast, executive director of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
Activities throughout the week leading up to the event included a tree raffle. The trees were donated by several local individuals and businesses that were decorated with more than $250 worth of ornaments and gifts.
The trees were displayed in the Memorial Healthcare lobby the week prior the event, for individuals to purchase tickets to win one of the spectacular trees.
Winners of the trees were Carol Sweet, Trisha Thomas, Kim Brock, Kevin Mitts, Kathy Shaw and Lisa Kalinowski.
Presenting sponsor Subway of Owosso donated $3,000 to the Merry Marketplace event to support the Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Cancer Care Programs.
Owner Chris Rowe said all of his Subway locations (Owosso, Chesaning, Montrose, Ovid, Laingsburg and Okemos) decorated their stores in pink for October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month and he personally matched the highest donating store.
“I am proud of my staff members for really getting behind this cause. Subway is proud to give back to the community,” Rowe said.
More than $16,000 was raised at the Merry Marketplace event to support Cancer Care Programs at the Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center.
