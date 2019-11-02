OWOSSO — Three performers who grew up doing shows at the Lebowksky Center will be reprising their roles in the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts production of “Sweet Charity in Concert.”
The play follows the struggles of a taxi driver and part-time dancer named Charity who is determined to find love. She ends up being stuck in an elevator with a neurotic man named Oscar, and she may have finally met her match.
This production replaces the originally scheduled “South Pacific in Concert.”
The three performers, actress Kristen Martin and actor Patrick Newton of Owosso and Kara Kimmer, an actress and stuntwoman, will all play the same roles they played some 14 years ago.
Since leaving the area, all three have had a lot of success in their professional acting careers.
“These three talented artists from our community are excited to come back and give something back to the Lebowsky, “ director Garrett Bradley said. “We are so proud of all of their professional careers.”
The four, Bradley, Martin, Newton and Kimmer, are all alumni of the OCP, and besides being involved in the 2005 production of “Sweet Charity,” Bradley has directed the four in many different plays.
The entire script of “Sweet Charity” will be staged, with all songs and dialogue. The play will be performed in concert in front of the Lansing Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Samuel Mcllhagga.
Conductor Mcllhagga is a professor and director of bands at Albion College. “Sweet Charity in Concert” will be the first time the group performs a Broadway show in concert form.
“Some choreography will be included as well, since the iconic Fosse choreography is an essential aspect of this show,” Bradley said. The show’s choreography will be staged by Erica Duffield. Bradley served as director of the 2005 production of “Sweet Charity” at the Lebowsky Center.
Martin will be reprising her role as Charity Hope Valentine. Her most recent role was on Broadway in “Wicked,” as Nessarose. She performed in Broadway’s “Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark” cast, as an original member, the understudy for Mary Jane Watson.
“The thing that was most thrilling about being cast in and performing in “Wicked” was the fact that it is a huge hit that stands the test of time. It is still so incredibly relevant. I remember having seen the show when I first moved to New York and was in school. In fact, Patrick was visiting me in NY and we played the lottery because we couldn’t afford regular tickets, not to mention getting tickets to “Wicked” was nearly impossible at that time. We actually won and had front row, center seats! I remember crying after the first act because I was so moved and overwhelmed. Flash forward 10 years and there I was at the stage door signing people’s playbills. They were experiencing the same thing I had experienced so many years prior. It was so surreal. I tried to never take it for granted,” Martin said.
She has toured around the U.S. with “A Chorus Line” and “Cats,” and starred as Peggy Sawyer in “42nd Street” at the Goodspeed Opera House, which also did a run in Asia.
Newton grew up in Owosso and graduated with a BFA in musical theater at Western Michigan University. After graduating he moved to Las Vegas to join the Blue Man Group.
Newton currently lives in New York City and performs as a swing in both the Off-Broadway production and the national tour of the Blue Man Group.
“The show has taken me from the tiniest cities to the biggest stages across the globe. I’ve been to at least 45 states and almost every continent. The show has allowed me to meet some of my biggest heroes and to perform on live TV in front of 500 million people,” Newton said.
For “Sweet Charity in Concert” he will be reprising his role as the neurotic Oscar.
“When we did “Charity” almost 15 years ago, I don’t think we realized what we had. A lot of us were unfamiliar with the show and definitely didn’t realize it would be the last show we would do at OCP for many years. What I do remember is what a blast we all had. We were a bunch of kids who just wanted to have fun, and who were totally invested in making the best show possible. I think that kind of commitment to supporting each other and to elevating the project is rare, even in a professional setting,” Newton said.
After graduating from Durand, Kimmer went on to Oakland University to study musical theatre. She has worked as a cheerleader for the Detroit Pistons and was a singer in Detroit Opera’s “Pirates of Penzance.”
She has performed in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Carnival” at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut and has performed in several NYC shows including “Footloose,” “Fame,” “Carnival” and an invited performance as a vocalist with Marvin Hamlisch at The Library of Congress.
Kimmer earned her Screen Actors Guild membership in the film “2 Guns” as a stuntwoman, and continued her work as a stuntwoman on “The Walking Dead.” This is her third year working on the show.
“Walking Dead” director and producer Greg Nicotero asked Kimmer to join his band as a vocalist, performing at concerts and festivals.
She has also sung the national anthem at Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Braves games.
“This industry is just like anything else, if you want something bad enough because it brings you joy, you’ll accept that it takes patience and dedication. It’s a marathon,” she said.
She currently lives in Atlanta and will reprise her role as Helene.
The trio will also be reuniting with Alissa Britten, an original cast member from the 2005 performance, who will perform the role of Nickie.
Additional cast members include Stephanie Banghart, Nichole Brooks, Zach Crawford, Erica Duffield, Taylor Engel, Ava Fett, Kayla Harwood, Kyle Harwood, Miles Hayes, Josh Holliday, Taylor Jeffers, Claire Ladaga, Vinnie Lindquist, Mary Maurer, Frankie Nevin, Grace Rosen, Emma Smith and Mike Windnagle.
All tickets already purchased for “South Pacific in Concert” may be used for “Sweet Charity in Concert.” Any patrons who want a refund due to the change may contact the box office.
Performances are 8 p.m. November 9 and 3 p.m. November 10. Tickets are available online at lebowskycenter.com or at the box office. 989-723-4003. Prices are $23 for adults, $20 for seniors/students, and $14 for children 12 and under. There is an additional $2 service charge on every ticket.
