Family ties

BENNINGTON TWP. — When Violet French began attending Spring Vale Christian School in the fall of 2018, school officials estimated that she was reading at a fourth-grade level — the only problem was that she was entering the seventh grade.
For French, who had lived in a hotel with her birth mother until she was 5 years old — the majority of that time being passed from babysitter to babysitter — before entering the foster care system at age 7, it was merely another obstacle to overcome.
“I was happy and then at the same time I was sad because I didn’t want to come here,” French said, “because it was a new school and I didn’t know anyone here.”
Now in her second year at the school, French has nearly all A’s and B’s, though those aren’t the only strides the 13-year-old has taken, according to Kelen Caswell, director of admissions and marketing at Spring Vale.
“The biggest thing is vulnerability, where she’s actually able to open up to people and express how she really feels,” Caswell said. “Before, she was very shut down, she wouldn’t talk about her feelings, she didn’t want anyone to know what was going on with her. And part of it I think was just being neglected when you’re young, you just don’t trust people and you don’t want to let them in. Now, she’s really begun to realize, ‘I can be who I’m supposed to be and people will love me for who I am.’ She’s come out of her shell a lot since she started here.”
Rough start
Born in Gaylord, Violet bounced around from home to home until the age of 5, at which point her step-grandmother Ruth took her in, though after just two years, Ruth’s ill health prompted her to place Violet into the foster care system.
Upon hearing the news, Lee Ann French — a friend of the family — worked quickly to become Violet’s foster parent.
“In order to get your foster license, you have to show that you can actually provide a stable home because when you do get a foster child, a lot of times the kids come with absolutely nothing,” Lee Ann French said. “When you get into foster care, you’re doing it for the love.”
After filling out all of the necessary paperwork and completing a background check, Lee Ann was deemed suitable to become Violet’s foster parent in the fall of 2013. At the time, Violet was halfway through second grade at Nellie Reed Elementary in Corunna.
“I wanted her held back (at that point) because emotionally she wasn’t ready, and I don’t think she was ready academically,” Lee Ann said.
Despite concerns, Violet was allowed to advance into the third grade, though her ability to maintain focus and complete assignments in a timely manner continued to be an issue from school year to school year, according to Lee Ann.
“I would be fighting with her every day for four hours worth of homework,” Lee Ann said. “It was tough.”
“There were a lot of hours of just sitting there, not focused,” Violet added.
Though there were a variety of academic challenges, Violet grew closer to Lee Ann, as well as to Lee Ann’s biological daughter Danielle, and after three years of being her foster mom, Lee Ann adopted Violet in 2016.
For Lee Ann, the moment brought mixed emotions.
“As happy as you are, you’re equally as sad, she said. “It’s an awesome, awesome feeling, but that also means that she’s gone through a really hard time. It was hard to celebrate because I knew what she’d gone through.”
Seizing an opportunity
In 2017, Caswell and a group of Spring Vale students were in search of a volunteer project that would benefit the local community, and, after a short conversation with a local pastor, Caswell learned that the French family of Owosso needed their attic renovated.
“I put up a sign-up sheet in the school hall and said ‘Any students that want to go help, we’re going to do some home renovations,’” Caswell said. “We had four students come out with me, pulling out old insulation, putting in new insulation.”
In speaking with Caswell, Lee Ann learned that Spring Vale was collaborating with the Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce to offer one free scholarship for the 2018-19 school year.
To apply for the scholarship, a prospective student had to submit a three-page essay outlining the plans for a new organization that would benefit the local community. In the spring of 2018, despite being nervous about potentially going to a new school, Violet submitted her essay.
Caswell, who was on the committee that reviewed the essays, remembers Violet’s simplistic message.
“Violet’s essay was like, ‘The way to have an impact on your community is when you see somebody that’s hungry, you make them a sandwich. When you see somebody who’s cold, you bring them your coat. That’s all you do,’” Caswell said. “The committee absolutely loved how it wasn’t this big elaborate plan, it was as simple as, ‘Hey, here’s a coat.’”
To Lee Ann, Violet’s straightforward message essay came as no surprise.
“One time we had gone to Save-A-Lot, and the guy was ringing the bell for Salvation Army and it was cold, he just looked miserable,” Lee Ann said. “Violet was like, ‘Mom, do you have any money on you? I want to give him a hot chocolate.’ I went through the change holder and found quarters and she literally booked it across the street, grabbed the guy a hot chocolate and came back to give it to him.
“She’s been brought up to recognize that we can do these little things instantly.”
All but one committee member voted for Violet’s essay, according to Caswell, and she was awarded the one-year full-tuition scholarship for the 2018-19 school year during Spring Vale’s alumni weekend in April 2018.
“I was just thinking of everything that we’ve done, that’s what I was writing it about,” Violet said. “Giving back…It’s just the right thing to do.”
Moving forward
Now an eighth-grader at Spring Vale, Violet admits she’s increasingly coming out of her shell. For her, the change of scenery has been beneficial.
“I feel the teachers are more helpful and they pay more attention,” Violet said. “They care about you and they listen, it’s easier to make friends.”
At the moment, Violet’s favorite subject is math — she explains she’s currently working with decimals and percentages.
“I enjoy math,” she said. “It’s just easy, it makes sense.”
As a mother, Lee Ann is excited to see her daugther have the opportunity to excel.
“It’s cool because she’s never had that chance to shine and here she gets to shine, here she is her own person,” Lee Ann said. “She’s the one that’s making a name for herself and I’m proud of her…I’m really proud that from last year to this year she’s matured emotionally. I keep on seeing these bigger steps.”
Caswell added that Violet’s story reflects what Spring Vale is trying to accomplish as an institution.
“We’re trying to make an impact in the community, just one student at the time,” Caswell said. “If you try to do it 100 students at a time, none of those students are going to get the attention and the focus and the care they need because you’re so divided. That’s what we’re seeing…Here with classes sizes of seven to 10, those students are getting that focused attention. It’s not just academic schooling, it’s relational.”
For Lee Ann, she can hardly remember life without Violet.
“I couldn’t imagine not having Violet in my life, I mean, when I sit and I think about it, I don’t remember not having her, she said. “It’s hard to put into words.”
In 2018, the French family adopted their second foster child, Sophia, after she had been staying with the family for two years.
“There are a lot more kids that are like her,” Lee Ann said. “If I could save more, I would.”
