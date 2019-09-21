CORUNNA —The hepatitis-A outbreak in Shiawassee County is over thanks in part to a swift response by the Shiawassee County Health Department.
‘It was one of the largest hepatitis-A outbreaks in the history of the state of Michigan,” Larry Johnson, director of the Shiawassee County Health Department.
The outbreak started in August 2016 and is still active in some parts of the state.
“They began to notice that cases were concentrated in the southeastern Michigan area, that’s kind of where the epicenter was. The outbreak is still active in the state but the numbers have really decreased, so that’s good news,” Johnson said.
He explained that the concentration in southeastern Michigan was due to several things including a higher population density, and what he called a larger number of “high-risk priority groups.”
These groups include recently incarcerated, gay men, substance abuse (injection and non-injection drugs), homeless people, those who already have liver disease and people with blood clotting problems.
In Shiawassee County, there were 22 reported cases from when the outbreak started in August 2016 until this September. One person in Shiawassee County died. Because of HIPPA laws, no information was available on the individual who died.
Johnson said that with 22 cases, that made Shiawassee County the eighth-highest in the state, and is the reason it was given an “outbreak” designation by the state.
The last case that was identified in the county was in November 2018.
“We are considered to be out of the outbreak. The outbreak is still ongoing in the state because there are still cases popping up, but if a county goes 100 days without a case, they are out of the outbreak,” Johnson said.
For Shiawassee County, the 100-day mark happened in February, but there was a case recently identified in Saginaw County at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. A waitress had the virus.
“It’s still our borders,” Johnson said.
The Shiawassee County Health Department engaged in an aggressive campaign to bring the outbreak under control.
“Once we got involved in the outbreak, we had to really ramp up our efforts and we immunized almost 1400 people. We provided vaccines for all incoming inmates at the jail,” Johnson said.
The policy at the jail was new, and Johnson said that he worked closely with Sheriff Brian BeGole to make sure there isn’t an outbreak at one of his facilities.
The health department hosted multiple satellite clinics throughout the county at places like Community Mental Health, drug treatment facilities, the Salvation Army and more. During the clinics, nurses were on hand that would administer the hepatitis-A vaccine on site.
“We went to them instead of making them come into the health department because transportation is a barrier,” Johnson said.
The health department went around to all the restaurants and places in Shiawassee County where food is prepared, and placed posters advising employees on the best practices to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.
In the state of Michigan, there were 920 total cases of hepatitis-A confirmed from August 2016 through September 2019. Out of those 920 cases, 738 patients were hospitalized.
“That’s a really high rate, 80 percent,” Johnson said.
Of the 920 cases in the state, 30 individuals who contracted hepatitis A died from it.
Johnson said there are many things a person can do to keep themselves from getting hepatitis-A
“Going forward, we’re going to keep pushing the vaccine and handwashing, especially in foodservice establishments, because that’s where it can spread. The vaccine is 98 percent effective, which is very high,” Johnson said.
The health department will continue to have walk-in clinics where residents can get the vaccine.
“We can bill insurance. If you don’t have insurance, we will work with people. For hepatitis-A, if they’re in a high priority group there is no cost,” Johnson said.
