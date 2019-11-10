CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to prison Friday morning in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart for numerous felonies, including resisting/obstructing a police officer, fleeing a police officer, and stealing a car.
Jeremy Wiseley, 44, will spend six years, eight months to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for the three felony convictions. He was sentenced to 28-35 months for resisting/obstructing a police officer, 47-90 months for the fleeing charge, and 80-180 months for unlawful driving away of an automobile, all habitual offender-second offenses.
He was ordered to pay court costs and fines on each count. Wiseley was not given credit for time served since he was on parole at the time of the offenses, and will not begin serving Friday’s sentences until he completes the term of incarceration for his previous felony conviction.
“You’re surprisingly well-spoken,” Stewart told Wiseley before sentencing. “That’s unfortunate. It really is. You almost seem like you could be here as an attorney, rather than as a defendant. I’m sorry for that.”
“Perhaps if life had taken a different course,” Wiseley said.
Wiseley has numerous prior felony convictions and prison terms, including armed robbery, and was on absconder status at the time he was charged by Shiawassee County prosecutors.
He was charged July 2 after taking a car without permission, and running eight red lights and nine stop signs while attempting to elude police. He was originally charged with two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, two counts of fleeing a police officer and unlawful driving away of an automobile.
He was arraigned July 3 in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan, and pleaded not guilty. He has been lodged at the Shiawassee County jail since his arrest. He agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Sept. 26 that reduced the charges to habitual offender-second offense statuses, and the remainder of charges were dismissed.
At Friday’s hearing, defense attorney Jacob Raleigh said that Wiseley had a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality, and his client was an articulate person while sober, but struggled with drug addiction, and asked the court for leniency.
“There’s another side to Jeremy when he uses drugs,” Raleigh said. “That Jeremy makes foolish and dangerous decisions. That’s the Jeremy that is reflected in the police reports and his prior record. That’s the man who’s been in prison for most of his adult life. But I think the other Jeremy deserves some consideration and I hope the court will take that into account.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan left discretion in sentencing to the court.
In an eloquent statement to the court, Wiseley agreed with his attorney, and apologized to police for his actions.
“I’d like to acknowledge and apologize to potential victims and the innocent civilians whose lives I put at risk,” Wiseley said. “I’m truly sorry for that. Like he said, there’s a Jekyll and Hyde.”
Stewart then reviewed Wiseley’s prior felony convictions and prison terms.
“The court notes you have had multiple trips to the MDOC,” Stewart said. “Some pretty serious felonies — armed robbery, fleeing and eluding. Multiple parole violations. Violations for absconding. No matter how well-spoken you are, you have no intention of complying with the laws of this state or probation. Believe me when I tell you, I’m very sorry, and I wish you the best of luck.”
