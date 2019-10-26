CORUNNA — Devin Conklin, 26, of Corunna, was sentenced Friday morning to one year, five months to four years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
“You’re not the first person to come before this court on a failure to register, and you won’t be the last,” Stewart told Conklin before imposing sentence. “You’re dangerous. The community needs to know where you are at all times. It’s the law. Since you won’t voluntarily tell us where you’ll be, this court will make sure everyone knows where to find you.”
Stewart then sentenced Conklin to 17-48 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections, and ordered Conklin to pay court costs and fines. Conklin was credited with one day served toward his sentence.
Conklin has CSC convictions as a juvenile in 2008, and as an adult in 2010. He was sentenced to 36-180 months in the 2010 case by then-circuit court Judge Lostracco, and was released from prison in October 2015, before completing parole in 2017.
Prosecutors filed the failure to register charge May 14, after Conklin had given a false address while registering as a sex offender. He was arraigned on the charge in 66th District Court May 28 by Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Conklin had been free until Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Defense attorney Adam Pfeiffer asked the court to include a term of probation with a period of incarceration in the Shiawassee County jail, noting that Conklin had completed his two-year parole without any violations.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan disagreed, and asked the court to impose a sentence with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Conklin apologized for giving a false address while registering, and said he regretted not following the requirements.
“This was completely avoidable,” Conklin said. “I was trying to take some shortcuts, and ultimately decided not following the rules was the way to do that. Even back then, I knew I was wrong. Rules are set in place, and whether it’s a small rule or a big rule, I have to follow it. That’s the way life is. Instead of taking shortcuts, I have to execute my plans more efficiently.”
“Generally the penalty in terms of incarceration is eight months to a year, but your case is different,” Stewart said. “There’s two very important differences I’d like the record to reflect. The first is your history. Number two, and this is very important to this court, is the discussion law enforcement had with your stepfather. He said you never lived at the address you registered. You never lived there. So that tells me that nobody knew where you were. Ever.
“You didn’t report the address you were at, then moved and forgot. You reported the wrong address. You lied.”
