CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced a Flint man to prison for heroin distribution Friday, telling him that “Shiawassee County is not an open market for drug dealers.”
Stewart sentenced Damarcus Johnson, 25, to four to 20 years in prison for three counts of delivery/manufacture of heroin, and ordered Johnson to pay court costs and fines. Johnson was credited with 51 days served toward his sentence.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan noted that Johnson was on felony bond for similar charges in Genesee County when he was arrested in Shiawassee County, and the heroin he was selling had been laced with Fentanyl. She asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence to send a message to the community.
“This poison that someone like Mr. Johnson brings here, it affects all of us,” Finnegan said. “You can get away with that stuff in Genessee County. This isn’t the heroin from 10 years ago, it’s the heroin of today. It’s more lethal, far more deadly when laced with Fentanyl. It’s fortunate it didn’t result in the death of one of our citizens.”
Defense attorney Frederick Blanchard explained to the court that his client had a job waiting when he was finished with any period of incarceration, and asked for probation or another alternative sentencing option to be included in Johnson’s sentence.
In an address to the court, Johnson said he had begun selling drugs in Genesee County and had gotten used to making large amounts of money.
“The truth is, I liked the money I made and the nice things I was able to buy for myself,” Johnson said. “Until coming to jail, I never really took the time to reflect on how my activities affected so many. I’ve done some bad and stupid things. It’s no accident that I’m sitting in the Shiawassee County jail. Real success doesn’t come without dedication and hard work.”
Stewart responded that Johnson brought drugs into Shiawassee County that had the potential to kill people, and declined to include probation as part of sentencing, citing a lack of Johnson wanting to be rehabilitated.
“Taken from what you said today, that you enjoy the nice things you can buy with the money you earned from selling drugs,” Stewart said, “You don’t have a drug problem. You’re not selling drugs to support your habit. You’re just a drug dealer.”
Johnson was arrested May 9 after an undercover investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) made several controlled purchases from Johnson and his girlfriend. He was arraigned May 10 on seven felony drug counts in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan.
He pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to three counts of delivery/manufacture of heroin. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four of the heroin charges. Without the plea agreement in place, Johnson could potentially have faced 20 years on each of the original seven felony charges.
