CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to consecutive prison terms for delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence as 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told him, “What you do and what you’ve done is destroying our community.”
Frank Marecek, 36, was sentenced to nine years, 10 months to 30 years on one count of delivery/manufacture of meth, and two years, four months to 15 years for tampering with evidence. Both felony counts were charged as habitual offender-second offense status. Stewart ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Marecek must serve a minimum of 12 years and two months in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Marecek must also pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 70 days on the meth charge.
“All day today, I’ve had to send meth addicts to prison,” Stewart told the defendant. “I think there were three before you. Last week there were five. The week before that, there were six. The week before that, four. I don’t know how to make it stop.
“They’re here, in part because of you. Because you provide these folks with a drug that kills them or sends them to prison,” he said. “You, Mr. Marecek. You provide this product that is literally destroying our community. How do I send a message that it’s not OK to come to Shiawassee County and sell and manufacture meth? I can do that through a firm prison sentence. Making an example of you is a step in the right direction.”
Marecek was charged following a June 12 MAGNET raid at his home, during which he was in possession of meth and numerous firearms. He was arraigned June 14 before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson. He pleaded not guilty at that time. Court records indicate he posted a $20,000 bond June 26 and was released from jail.
However, he was also charged with two counts of felony firearms, tampering with evidence and an additional meth count. He was also arraigned by Clarkson on those charges June 14, and pleaded not guilty. He also posted a $50,000 bond on those charges. Court records do not indicate why, but Marecek had been incarcerated for 70 days at the time of Friday’s sentencing hearing.
He pleaded guilty to the charges at a plea hearing Sept. 5. In return for his plea, the felony firearms and one delivery/manufacture of meth charges were dismissed.
Friday, defense attorney Curtis Zaleski asked the court to consider the fact his client was a firearms enthusiast, calling the MAGNET raid “very excessive and forceful,” due to the armored vehicle used by police.
“They were very cautious, but there was no intent to use force,” Zaleski said. “He had over a 3-gram-a-day meth habit. He had become a non-functional person. He began selling and really got himself into a jam selling meth. He’s readily admitted that.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan called Marecek’s firearm collection “a virtual arsenal,” and asked Stewart to impose a lengthy prison term.
“Let’s cut to the chase,” Finnegan said. “Mr. Marecek is a drug dealer. That’s what he is. He has a felony conviction, and has no business with firearms. We need to protect this community from people like Mr. Marecek. This isn’t a one-time deal. This was done over a period of time.”
Marecek blamed his drug use on depression.
“I wasn’t always this way,” Marecek said.
“I had a good name. I started using every day. I’m sorry that I began selling to support my addiction, and that may have led some others to addiction.”
