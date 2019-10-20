OWOSSO — In an effort to help area cats find their forever home, the Community Cats of Owosso hosted a kitten adoption event Saturday in downtown.
Kittens ranging from 12 weeks old to two years old — all of which are fixed and vaccinated — were available at The Armory throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Community Cats co-founder Lori Bailey said she was happy to see so many visitors come through the door.
“You just see these little kids, you know, and they’re walking around with kittens and the kittens are loving it, the kids are loving it, it’s just great,” Bailey said. “One family just came in (a while ago) and the man said ‘We’re not getting a cat.’ Well, they walked out with a cat. Sometimes the cats just find you.”
Community Cats was founded in 2014, according to Bailey, as a response to a growing number of complaints regarding stray cats in and around the city of Owosso.
Bailey and fellow co-founder Betsy Goodin decided to partner with three grant funded clinics — Capital Area Humane Society Spay and Neuter Clinic, of Lansing; All About Animals Rescue, of Flint; and All About Animals Rescue, of Warren — in an effort to help local residents spay and neuter cats at a lower rate.
The group accepts donations, which, along with grant funding, allow the clinics to offer inexpensive pricing — ranging between $25-40 per cat — for their services.
“At the time, there weren’t really any options or resources for people to get them fixed cheaply,” Bailey said. “All About Animals Rescue and the Capital Area Humane Society provide grant funded spay and neutering services…We just started providing that as a resource, and then sometimes, even though we’re not a cat rescue organization, we end up having cats and kittens that don’t have a safe place to be so we have adoption events to try to find them new homes.”
Community Cats typically hosts adoption events once a month, though the primary goal of the group remains prevent unwanted kittens by assisting local residents in spaying and neutering area cats, whether they be pets, barn cats, or stray cats in the community, Bailey said.
“It’s to the benefit of the cats, certainly, to be spayed and neutered because they’re going to live happier, healthier lives, whether they’re outdoors or indoors, and they avoid a lot of disease and maladies if they’re fixed,” Bailey said.
To learn more about Community Cats, visit the group’s Facebook page, or email Bailey at lbailey312@charter.net.
