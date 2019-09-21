DURAND — Durand Middle School’s Special Olympics Unified Sports program is now gaining national attention, as the school was recently named a National Banner Unified Champion School — one of only two schools in the state of Michigan to receive the honor from Special Olympics this year.
Athletes and coaches within the middle school program will be honored for their efforts in promoting inclusion, youth leadership and engagement with a banner presentation ceremony on Sept. 27, during halftime of Durand’s home varsity football game against Chesaning.
Laurie Simpson, a paraprofessional at Durand Middle School, has helped coach Durand’s Special Olympics program since it began four years ago. She said the national recognition has been very exciting.
“It’s quite an honor. When you go to something that large and you’re picked out of all of the schools, that’s really impressive, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Simpson said.
In Special Olympics Unified sports, students with and without disabilities work together, training alongside one another and competing as teammates.
Durand’s program was originally founded in 2015 by former middle school special education teacher Ashleigh Curtis, who left the district after the 2018-19 school year to take another special education position in Haslett.
What started out as a single bocce ball team has now become a formidable group, according to fifth grade teacher and first-year coach Darrel Brown, as Durand Middle School sent more than 50 kids to the Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games at Central Michigan University in late May, where students earned medals in track and field and bocce ball. Two weeks earlier, a group of five Durand students also competed in the Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games in Toronto, Canada, after qualifying in Dec. 2018.
Crystal Mulligan, who has participated in Special Olympics Unified Sports since it began at the middle school, said the team has gained increased recognition through the years.
“We’re just showing that even people with disabilities can do multiple things, we can play sports, we can do band, we can do all sorts of things,” Mulligan said. “We’ve created so many friendships over the years and we’ve made so many fantastic memories.”
Teammate Hayden Hart, who went to the Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games for the very first time in May, said the experience was unforgettable.
“The atmosphere was nothing but positivity and everyone was just having fun, it wasn’t all about winning,” Hart said. “It was so cool to see all of those kids that might not usually get a chance, get a chance to do what they really want to do.”
Between equipment, uniforms and registration fees, the Special Olympics Unified Sports program costs approximately $3,500 per year, and is funded almost entirely through donation, according to Simpson.
In April, the Durand 100 Women Who Care donated roughly $12,100 toward the program. In May, the Durand Area Schools Educational Foundation covered the entire cost of the bocce ball team’s trip to the international games in Toronto.
“If we didn’t get those funds, we would have to diminish our program because there’s no financial aid available,” Simpson said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have went to Toronto and we probably wouldn’t be doing the summer games.”
Simpson said the success of the program is also due in large part to another afterschool group — Student Links — which is being taught as an elective course this year by Brown.
“This course gives our special education students a feeling of belonging and being accepted by their peers, and our general education students who participate in Student Links are essential to this goal,” Simpson said. “They are role models who encourage the development of social skills, including how to initiate and maintain friendships and how to manage challenging social situations.”
In addition to allowing students the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics Unified Sports, Student Links also engages students in a variety of volunteer initiatives, according to Brown, including writing letters to soldiers and making cards for the senior center.
“It’s beneficial because the students get to interact with students they may not have classes with,” Brown said. “They can create a friendship that was not there before.”
Superintendent Craig McCrumb said the success of Durand’s Special Olympics Unified Sports program — and Student Links — comes as no surprise.
“For years I’ve watched our teachers make great relationships with students and look to find ways to celebrate their accomplishments. Each student is encouraged to the best version of who they are and fortunately we had staff who recognized that there were more opportunities out there for our kids with special needs,” McCrumb said. “We are thrilled that our students have had such a great experience and also very thankful that we have the staff who took the initiative to make the experience happen for our students.”
When asked what keeps her coming back each year, Simpson said it’s all about the kids.
“Look at these faces, they’re my kids, and you know, when you go to something like this it’s just incredible to see them blend in, to see them helping other kids,” Simpson said. “I want to see them excel and they do through this program. They’ve made lifelong friends throughout, it’s fantastic…The smiles on their faces and the friendships they’ve made, that makes it all worth it.”
