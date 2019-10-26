OWOSSO —The strike is over, and starting Monday most of GM’s 49,000 employees represented by the UAW will be back to work after ratifying their new contract Friday.
The union was able to make many gains for its members chiefly among them, an effective end to the two-tier wage system and an elimination of the cost-sharing aspect of member healthcare.
Beginning in 2020, full-time temporary workers will be on an expedited path towards becoming permanent workers and will receive more paid and unpaid time off. These employees will also be afforded 40 hours of paid time off a year and 24 hours of unpaid time off.
By 2023, all manufacturing employees working as of the ratification on Friday will be making $32.32 an hour.
The increase in wages includes a 3 percent increase in the second and fourth years of the agreement, and a four percent lump sum payment in the first and third years.
General Motors was attempting to implement a 15 percent cost-sharing charge to UAW members healthcare which would have equated to an added premium of $200 to $300 per month.
The new contract keeps in place the members current healthcare benefit package, and GM has agreed to not implement the cost sharing charge.
Additionally, there is an $11,000 ratification bonus that full-time members will get. The one-time payment will effectively cover the losses the members incurred while on strike. Temporary workers working for at least 90 days before the strike will receive a bonus of $4,500.
The new contract eliminates the $12,000 cap on profit sharing. All of GM’s North American profits will be shared with UAW members. The formula will be $1000 per member of profit sharing for every $1 billion GM earns.
General Motors will also give a one-time $1,000 contribution to members personal savings plan.
Up to 2,000 eligible retired production and 60 eligible retired skilled workers will receive a one time $60,000 bonus. The retirees must have retired between Dec. 31, 2019, and Feb. 28, 2020.
The new contract also provides more job security for current GM employees.
The UAW and GM have agreed to set up a National Committee on Advanced Technology. The committee will have equal representation from the UAW and GM, and will meet regularly to discuss how new technology impacts UAW members.
Randy Freeman, of Bancroft, is the president of the Local 652 based in Lansing.
The union represents about 1,500 workers who work at the Lansing Grand River assembly plant, the Regional Stamping and Grand River Stamping.
Of union members, 74.7 percent voted in favor of ratifying the new agreement.
“I think the agreement met a lot of the needs we were looking for, like the pay rates. For the most part, by the end of the contract the two-tier system will be eliminated,” Freeman said.
He said he was pleased with some of the job guarantees and investments GM agreed to make. “They have some electric cars going to Hamtrammack and an investment in Delta Township. One thing that catches our eye is GM is going to invest $1 billion to build mid-size SUVs, which will affect about 5,000 jobs,” Freeman added.
Freeman said this new investment will have a ripple effect, because his members who do not work at the stamping facilities will provide products to the Delta Township plant.
“We should all be back to work by Monday, some even sooner,” Freeman said.
Overall, Freeman believes the strike will be considered a success.
“You can’t have everything at one time, it doesn’t work that way. They wouldn’t call it bargaining. They would be calling it getting,” he said.
