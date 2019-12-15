DURAND —The annual Festival of Trees at Durand’s Union Station is in full swing with over 50 trees decorated by community members on display.
According to Mary Warner-Stone, the executive director of the Durand Union Station, this time of year along with RailRoad Days are by far the busiest. She estimated that Friday alone over 500 people passed through the depot’s doors.
“From Thanksgiving to Christmas it’s about welcoming the community into the building and having them enjoy what we have here,” Warner-Stone said.
Friday’s night was special at the depot as there were several unique guests in attendance. The Durand Magicals, comprised of highschoolers from Durand sang Christmas carols throughout the night in the Amtrak lobby.
Kids got to visit with Santa and two princesses from the hit movie “Frozen 2” Elsa and Anna.
The decorated trees were spread out throughout the building for people to enjoy. “We have community and civic organizations, businesses and families, it’s really a great collection,” Warner-Stone said.
Kathy Wilson, one of the founding members of the 100+ Women Who Care Greater Durand Area attended Friday’s event. She said the group wanted to use the tree to showcase some of the great organizations they have raised money over the years.
100+ Women Who Care Greater Durand Area started as a small group in 2016 and has grown rapidly since according to Wilson.
The Festival of Trees runs through the end of the year and during regular business hours residents can view the forest of decorated trees, each with their own unique message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.