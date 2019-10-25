CORUNNA — An Owosso woman accused in the Oct. 16 stabbing death of boyfriend Kevin Parker in Owosso was arraigned on a single count of open homicide this morning by magistrate Dale DeGarmo in 66th District Court.
Jennifer Monroe, 38, remained silent during her video arraignment, except to answer affirmatively when asked if she understood the charges. She pleaded not guilty at the arraignment. About 20 family members of the victim were in attendance at the hearing.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan asked DeGarmo to not set bond, due to the nature of the alleged offense.
“The facts of this case are particularly gruesome,” Finnegan said. “There is much in the record to indicate this was a premeditated act. She has been suicidal. This is a capital offense, and the court is not required to set a bond in this matter. I would ask that the court not set bond so that we know she is protected, she is watched, and we know where she is going to be.”
DeGarmo did not set bond, meaning Monroe will be remain incarcerated at least until the case is bound over to circuit court for further proceedings.
Monroe is accused of killing Parker, 47, at a residence on the 300 block of Dewey Street the evening of Oct. 16. Following the homicide, Monroe was also found with serious injuries.
DeGarmo appointed the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office to represent Monroe. Her next court appearances are scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. Nov. 26 for a preliminary examination.
If convicted of the open murder charge, Michigan law requires lifetime incarceration without the possibility of parole.
