SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — What will be the largest solar farm in the state of Michigan is breaking ground soon in Hazelton and Venice townships, and workers are needed to help build the 1,200-acre farm.
Assembly Solar is seeking pile drivers, general labor, operators/forklift drivers, and survey/layout workers for the $250 million development, which is expected to spend $16 million on construction costs and be completed in 2021.
A job fair is set for:
n 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at GST Michigan Works, 1975 W. M-21 in Owosso Township
n 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory, 215 N. Water St. in Owosso
n 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at The Armory
The starting pay for general laborers is $15 per hour, but that wage could be more depending on experience and on-the-job training will be provided. Benefits include medical insurance, paid time off, retirement savings, and starting in 2020, seven paid holidays.
Company officials have said they expect to hire about 300 people over the next two years for the building phase of the project. A smaller workforce will operate the farm.
Job candidates don’t need to RSVP, but should bring their resumes and be prepared for a brief interview. They can expect to hear an overview of the project, watch a video and learn the details of what the work entails.
In addition to direct hires, the project manager, Phoenix, Arizona-based McCarthy Building Companies, may be offering opportunities for specialty sub-contractors. For more information about McCarthy Building, visit mccarthy.com.
“I’m excited that the company is interested and committed to hiring as many local people as possible,” said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath, who has facilitated the solar farm project. “Obviously, the economic impact of the project is massive. It’s bringing a lot of economic wealth to our community for the next two years.”
He also noted that Assembly Solar will soon begin to pay significant property taxes that will benefit the budgets of townships, school districts and county government — an estimated $20 million to $25 million over the life of the project.
The company has either obtained or should soon obtain final construction permit approvals from the county drain commission, health department and road commission, and the state.
Once the farm is built, Assembly Solar will generate 239 megawatts of electricity for power companies, which would sell electricity to Consumers Energy.
Assembly Solar is owned by Ranger Power, a solar energy development company based in Brooklyn, New York. The company began scouting Shiawassee County in June 2017. The company plans to connect into an existing electrical substation west of M-13 near Wilkinson Road in Venice Township.
From the beginning, the Ranger Power employed what its officials have called a community-first approach, meeting with adjacent landowners to answer questions and address concerns.
The solar farm will be set up in large blocks of panels which, when tilted, will be a maximum 16 feet tall.
Company officials have said the farm should be quiet except for a “slight humming noise” from inverters, which will be placed in the middle of the panel blocks — which themselves will be no closer than 50 feet from property lines — to limit the sound.
A study conducted by the company showed the noise did not exceed county ordinance limits.
The project will be developed on approximately 1,245 acres of farm fields and vacant land, leased by eight area landowners, for a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years.
