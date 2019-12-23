ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop, two area school districts are quickly becoming rivals, but on Jan. 17, both communities will come together to fight a shared enemy — cancer.
This will be the second year the Coaches vs. Cancer event is held between the two schools. Last year New Lothrop hosted and this year it’s Ovid-Elsie’s turn.
The Coaches vs Cancer program started as a collaboration between the NBA and the American Cancer Society 25 years ago to raise funds for cancer research. Since then, the idea has spread and now local communities are hosting their own events.
All the proceeds from the event will go to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.
Last year’s event was just a game between the varsity boys basketball teams, this year both the boys and girls varsity teams will play.
New Lothrop’s athletic director Andrew Severn said it’s nice to see the two communities come together to fight a common enemy.
“I think it says a lot about both of our communities. Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop are very similar in a lot of ways. We’re both farming communities that are pretty rural.
“People in both communities are very giving, which is why the event turned out so great last year,” Severn said.
Officials with both districts said the Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop game night is the perfect time to host the event because it’s already a big game.
They hope that, with the increased interest in the game, donations will increase, and they hope to beat their mark of $3,000 from last year.
The money is raised in two main ways for the event, T-shirt sales and “60 seconds for change.” The design for last year’s shirts featured different colored cancer ribbons.
During halftime of one of the games, players will take bins into the stands for 60 seconds to collect as much money as possible for the “60 seconds for change.”
Of the $3,000 raised last year, $1,400 was from the “60 seconds for change.”
For that night only, a sponsor — to be named— will buy new jerseys for the teams to wear. Last year they were purple, similar to the color of the purple ribbon often associated with cancer research.
Officials with the schools hope the game becomes an annual tradition.
“New Lothrop is obviously a very successful athletic program. But high school sports are about more than sports, they are about teaching. I think it’s important that when you’re in a position to help, you do so. I hope this is an opportunity for our young people to learn as well,” Joel Lonstreth, Ovid-Elsie’s athletic director said.
“We’re a close-knit community and when things aren’t going well is when people really step up. On Jan. 17, you’re going to see our community and New Lothrop really come out to support a good cause.”
T-shirt sales are expected to begin this week. To purchase a shirt, please contact the Ovid-Elsie or New Lothrop athletic departments.
