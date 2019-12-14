OWOSSO — Brenda Stroub is one of the reasons Shiawassee Area Writers got started in the first place, so perhaps it’s fitting she is the recipient of the group’s first scholarship for members.
At SAW’s holiday party Wednesday, Stroub was presented with a $500 SAW Conference Scholarship, which she said she will use to attend a writers conference in Grand Rapids this summer.
“It’s unbelievable. I’m so excited,” Stroub, 66, of Lennon said moments after receiving the award. “I’ve never done anything like this before. It’s such a gift.”
Stroub had been journal-writing and was aspiring to do more when she and SAW founder/president Elizabeth Wehman talked about the need for a writer’s group three years ago.
Since the group was formed, Stroub has been “a main helper, encourager, and willing person to do anything she can to make SAW a great place to be, as well as a great place to learn,” Wehman said.
“She messages/texts me after every single meeting and says, ‘What a great meeting!’ I do believe she’s never missed a single meeting.”
Actually, Stroub confessed, she did miss a meeting — the very first one — because of a scheduling conflict. But she’s been there for every other session, and serves as the group’s secretary.
“The friendships are uplifting, and the meetings are helpful to teach us,” Stroub said. “I love rubbing shoulders with other writers because some of it rubs off.”
With support from SAW members, Stroub has penned inspirational testimonies and essays, and has started a daily devotional book as well as a guidebook to aid people on their journey through life.
She is a huge fan of Christian writer Carol Kent, a Durand native who has published 10 inspirational books, all of which Stroub has read. Kent will be leading the Speak Up Conference Stroub is attending July 9-11, 2020, thanks to her scholarship funds.
“I’ve always wanted to go to one of Carol Kent’s conferences,” Stroub said.
Four members of SAW applied for the scholarship and each met the guidelines, so Wehman arranged for a blind drawing to determine the winner. Stroub was selected.
“She wants to take the manuscripts she’s been working on to the conference, and get input on them from the conference instructors,” Wehman said.
Stroub identified her husband of 48 years, Kip Stroub, as her greatest inspiration. The couple have two children and 10 grandchildren, for whom Brenda Stroub dedicates much of her writing.
“I’m living in the promised land of answered prayers,” Brenda Stroub said.
At the SAW holiday party, held in a community room at Oliver Woods in Owosso, a table was filled with socks, mittens, books and other items members brought — in lieu of exchanging presents — to give to homeless students at Corunna High School.
They took their inspiration from Rosemary’s Circle, a women’s spiritual group to which SAW member Maureen Gilna belongs. Rosemary’s Circle has been donating items to homeless students at the high school for many years.
For more information about SAW, visit Shiawassee Area Writers on Facebook.
