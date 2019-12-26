Christmas 'miracle'

OWOSSO — On Tuesday, near the end of a rough Red Kettle Campaign season, the Owosso Salvation Army received a much-needed Christmas present: a check for $750.
The funds represent the good-will offerings of the 1,102 people, inside 359 cars, who came to the First United Methodist Church’s Journey to Bethlehem, a drive-thru living nativity held Dec. 7.
“I’ve been praying for weeks and weeks: ‘Lord, we need a miracle,’ and this is the miracle,” Corps Officer Lt. Justin Steckbauer said after being presented with a check by First United Methodist’s Rev. Deane Wyllys and church member Carolyn Wing.
“We believe strongly in the work of the Salvation Army and in church outreach,” Wyllys said. “We know there is a great need in this community, and we want to do whatever we can to help.”
A couple of weeks ago, the United Methodist Women donated an additional $400 to the Salvation Army, along with 88 gloves and mittens, 14 hats, six pairs of socks, six sets of hats and gloves, and a scarf, all from the church mitten tree.
Another recent bright spot was the anonymous donor who tucked a gold coin worth about $485 in a red kettle stand at Walmart.
But despite the generosity of many, on Tuesday morning the Owosso Corps was still about $4,000 short of its goal of $50,000 for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.
However, money from kettles set up in businesses across the county had yet to be counted Tuesday, the last day of the campaign.
In addition to the slump in overall giving, a few weeks ago some kettles were stolen and the anchor for a kettle stand disappeared.
First United Methodist Church committee members heard about the problems, and decided to give the Salvation Army the proceeds from Journey to Bethlehem.
Beyond the kettle thefts, the Owosso Corps’ very survival is at stake. Steckbauer said higher-ups in the Salvation Army told him when he was hired last summer that the Owosso Corps is in danger of being closed in the next two or three years if local support doesn’t grow.
Which is why the donation from First United Methodist, a faithful past contributor, was so greatly appreciated.
“This donation is very, very important, especially now,” Steckbauer said. “It shows community support, that we have a chance.”
The Salvation Army relies on the Red Kettle Campaign to fund its programs, including a free lunch program, special church services, back-to-school and coat giveaways for students from local families in need, a food pantry and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.