CORUNNA —Workers at Bourne Industries are receiving more on-the-job training through their employer thanks to a grant provided by Michigan Works.
The Going Pro Talent Grant, worth $17,562, is meant specifically for job training for new and existing employees.
Bourne Industries has already done some of the new trainings and may do more in the future.
“Employers put together a proposal for a Going Pro Talent Grant with what they want to do with the dollars. It allows companies to train their existing employees as well as bring on new ones.
“It’s for workforce investment not for equipment or those sorts of things,” Chris Shannon, business solutions professional with Michigan Works said.
Any employer can apply for the grant.
Examples of the classes the company provided with grant dollars include maintenance classes for employees to learn on-the-job problem solving, software training and 5S or lean manufacturing training.
The classes teach employees how to increase production and quality.
Tim Reid is an engineer with the company.
He said that Bourne Industries plans to train its existing workforce because it is getting harder to find workers.
“There are fewer people looking for jobs, so it’s harder to get qualified people. The training is going to help a lot,” he said.
Henry Phillips is the Vice President of Bourne, and has been with the company for about 45 years.
“We are growing, and when you grow you have growing pains, so any help we could get is very beneficial,” Phillips said.
The main positions that will be trained are machine operators and employees who assemble cabinets.
Bourne Industries is a manufacturer of commercial furniture and office cabinetry.
Some of their most popular products are tables for classrooms and school cafeterias.
Owosso High School is in the process of purchasing some of the company’s classroom tabletops.
All of Bourne’s production is done in Corunna
Most of its products are either shipped to New Jersey or Washington for distribution.
The company has about 25 full-time employees.
