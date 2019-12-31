OWOSSO — A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday for Troy Gorden, 52, a former Shiawassee County Central Dispatch employee who had battled kidney problems.
The service will take place at First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. Funeral home visitation is set for 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel, 520 W. Main St.
A couple years ago, Gorden had reason to hope that his medical issues, which began in 2015, might be resolved by the kidney transplant he received on Dec. 13, 2017.
Traci Settlemyre of Owosso, the relative of a first-responder, volunteered to give Gorden her kidney.
Having joined Shiawassee County Central Dispatch in 1995, Gorden was forced to retired 20 years later after developing kidney problems.
Following his recovery from the transplant, he was able to return to work in 2018.
Shortly after the transplant surgery, Gorden said in a Dec. 28, 2017, article in The Argus-Press that he was grateful to friends, family members and the entire community for their support.
But Settlemyre’s sacrifice touched him the most.
“Traci is my angel,” Gorden said at the time.” This has created a lifelong bond that not many people are fortunate enough to experience.”
Sadly, sometime later Gorden’s new kidney started to fail, and he was forced to retire a second time. But the impression the dispatcher made on the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was permanent.
”(Troy) was a giver at heart and it showed in the amount of friends and strangers he impacted,” Shiawassee County Sheriff BeGole said Sunday in a Facebook post. “He will never be forgotten and will live in all our hearts for ever.”
Gorden, born in Lansing, graduated from Laingsburg High School in 1985 and immediately launched a career in public service. Over the years, he served as a volunteer firefighter for the Laingsburg Fire Department, an EMT and dispatcher for Mercy Ambulance, and reserve police officer for the Laingsburg Police Department.
He learned at age 22 he was born with only one kidney, but he didn’t experience any related health issues for many years.
He worked for Clinton County Central Dispatch before hiring on as a 911 dispatcher in Shiawassee County. In Clinton County, he received a Lifesaving Award for performing CPR on a child with a positive outcome.
Gorden and his wife Cindy had two sons, Jake and Josh.
According to Troy Gorden’s obituary, he never missed his sons’ sporting events or sports booster fundraisers. He was an animal lover whose menagerie included a horse and wallaby.
He and his best friend, Butch Brancheau, enjoyed train-related activities together, everything from riding trains to fixing them, and volunteering at the Steam Railroading Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.