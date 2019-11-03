CORUNNA — On Monday, the 35th Circuit Court announced that it appointed the current circuit court administrator Krissi Lab as the director of the Friend of the Court while the search for a permanent director continues.
She will serve a dual role as the court administrator and as the director of the FOC.
“We are going to continue to search for a director that will be a long term solution — this isn’t permanent,” Judge Matthew Stewart said.
The FOC investigates, makes recommendations and helps enforce orders in domestic relations cases. They also provide mediation services for things such as custody disputes.
Lab had been serving as interim director of the Friend of the Court since May, when Former Friend of the Court Kristy Bray left for a similar position in Washtenaw County.
Since May, Lab has been acting as the circuit court administrator and the director of the Friend of the Court, but only receiving pay for her role as circuit court administrator.
“Krissi has been the circuit court administrator since 2015,” Chief Judge Ward Clarkson said. “Her exemplary work ethic and commitment to public service have been a great asset to the court. I know she’ll do a great job as director of FOC.”
Judge Stewart noted Lab’s work in expanding the options people going through the court system face. He said she assisted in creating the Shiawassee Drug/Sobriety Court, Shiawassee Mental Health Court and the Shiawassee County Swift and Sure Probation Program.
He also said that another benefit of having Lab as director of the FOC is her expertise in grant writing, which helps fund some of these vital programs.
On Monday, the 35th Circuit Court announced that it had received over $200,000 in grant money for the 2020 fiscal year. The funding will all go towards the three court programs.
The Drug/Sobriety Court was awarded $92,000 in grant money, the Swift and Sure Probation Program $60,000, and the Mental Health Court received $48,500. The grant funds were a combination of state and federal dollars.
As director of the FOC, Lab will act as program director for all three programs.
Earlier this month at the Board of Commissioners Committee of the Whole meeting, a motion to increase the compensation of Lab by approximately $15,000 while she is serving the dual role of interim Friend of the Court failed.
Commissioners cited the increased workload as a factor and wanted the court to continue to search for a permanent FOC.
The office of the Friend of the Court then posted a job listing for a director/referee that has an annual salary range of $69,659- $78.748.
Friday, it was unclear if her salary had been set, but Stewart said it would be within that range.
Qualifications included graduation from an accredited law school, standing as a member of the State Bar of Michigan and a minimum of five years experience as a practicing attorney in a Friend of the Court Setting. Lab does not have any of those qualifications.
“Since that was posted we were able to hire attorney Robert Ashley and he will take up the roles that require being an attorney and having a law degree,” Stewart added. “That leaves room and a need for a solely administrative position, and Krissi is above and beyond qualified to handle that.”
Stewart said that Lab would oversee the administration side of things as the acting FOC director, and Ashley would handle the legal aspect and be the referee for disputes.
Ashley is being paid through a separate fund than the other FOC employees, according to Stewart. He is paid through the Friend of the Court 215 fund. The state gives the FOC incentive dollars for enforcing and collecting medical support and payments.
Stewart also noted that attorney Tom Edwards also works at the FOC as a support enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.