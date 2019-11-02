CORUNNA — An Owosso man who was already on parole for armed robbery was sent back to prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for methamphetamine possession (habitual offender-second notice).
Kevin Chunko, 36, was sentenced to one year, 11 months to 10 years in prison, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. The prison term imposed Friday will not begin until he completes his prior sentence for armed robbery. His parole was revoked.
Stewart also ordered Chunko to undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence.
Department of Corrections records show Chunko was in prison from July 2012 to September 2017 for armed robbery, which was a seven- to 20-year sentence in Shiawassee County.
Chunko was one of two men who robbed the Rich Gas Station in 2010.
Fridaym Prosecutor Deana Finnegan told the court Chunko’s previous record “speaks for itself,” and asked Stewart to sentence him to prison.
Defense attorney Amy Husted pointed out that since Chunko was released from his previous prison term, he had started a business, and had been able to hire several other individuals who were on probation. She asked for probation and/or inpatient treatment be included in any sentence.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Chunko is an addict and did have a relapse,” Husted said. “He needs counseling and therapy to deal with grief and some trauma issues.”
Chunko blamed his drug issues on “not seeking out proper help that I needed to deal with issues in my life.”
Stewart admonished Chunko for the amount of drugs he had been caught with, and noted he had thrown more than 5 grams of meth from a moving vehicle to avoid being prosecuted.
“Ms. Finnegan is right,” Stewart said. “While you are on parole, you know what was expected of you. I’m sure that treatment was an option. And just the amount of drugs you were caught with, that’s not indicative of use. That almost looks like you’re selling. Users typically aren’t found with over 5 grams of meth. Throwing them out the window so that you don’t get caught with it certainly isn’t indicative of someone who wants to face the consequences.”
Chunko was arrested on themeth charge June 10 following a traffic stop. He was arraigned June 13 in 66th District Court by Judge Ward Clarkson, and pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate he posted a $20,000 bond June 18, but do not state when or why bond was revoked, since Chunko was lodged at the Shiawassee County jail prior to Friday’s hearing.
