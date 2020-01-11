OWOSSO —Kevin Kregger, a senior partner at Nelson-House Funeral Homes was named the 2020 Citizen of the Year by the Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce.
Kregger was honored during a surprise ceremony Thursday that featured his friends, family and co-workers.
Each year, the winner of the Citizen of the Year is chosen by past winners of the award
“What an honor to be recognized with the rest of the people who have won this award — it’s very special. They have put their heart and soul into the community,” Kregger said.
“The Citizen of the Year Award is the most prestigious award presented to a Shiawassee County resident. The individual must have demonstrated an active interest and significant involvement in community affairs in Shiawassee County and has through their efforts contributed to the betterment of the community. The Chamber is honored to partner with The Argus-Press as the permanent sponsor of the award. The award has been presented annually since 1982,” the Chamber said in a press release.
“I’m thrilled that Kevin has been named Citizen of the Year. He puts so much effort into supporting our community. We’re all very fortunate to benefit from the success of the many causes and organizations which he has championed,” Tom Cambell, owner/publisher of the Argus-Press said.
Kregger was nominated by Ann Bentley, a past Citizen of the Year and friend.
“Kevin has shown himself worthy of being Citizen of the Year having been involved in so many community and charitable activities during his lifetime,” Bentley said in her nomination letter. “Aside from his charitable activities, through his business Kevin shows his true character as being a very warm, sensitive and compassionate person. He really wraps his arms around the families he serves. So many people in the area know Kevin, and I feel that our community would be proud to have him as Citizen of the Year.”
Kregger grew up in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School.
He has lived in the area most of his life.
Kregger and his wife Janena have four children Cloe, Lily, Madison and Tyler.
“He’s very generous and there no matter who the person is, Janena Kregger said.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re the richest of the rich or the poorest of the poor. He is always there to lend a hand.”
