OWOSSO — On Friday, 300 Santa Clauses from around the world boarded a train at the Steam Railroading Institute pulled by SRI’s famous Pere Marquette steam locomotive No. 1225.
The Santas took a private train excursion out of Owosso, part of their training at the Charles W. Howard Santa Clause School of Midland, which specializes in the training of Mr. and Mrs. Clauses, and elves in preparation for the holiday season.
Part of the course was riding behind the 1225, renowned for its role in the 2004 animated Warner Bros. Christmas classic, “The Polar Express.”
The steam engine was used as the prototype for the locomotive image as well as its sounds.
The train departed at 2 p.m. for a one-hour, round-trip ride. The VIP passengers were treated to hot cocoa, cookies and holiday singing provided by the SRI’s car-host volunteers.
In addition, the Pere Marquette 1225 operated an all-day public excursion from Mount Pleasant to Cadillac Saturday, followed followed by a hands-on Throttle Experience at the SRI grounds today.
The events coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Michigan State University Railroad Club, which began the first restoration of the 1225 back in 1969.
