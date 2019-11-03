SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Durand author Elizabeth Wehman’s initial idea was to write the first novel in a series based on the lives of mid-Michigan farming women during the 1800s.
But after diving into research last July, she came across a pioneer Shiawassee County family whose members and stories fascinated her so much, Wehman couldn’t resist centering the book series on them.
Book One is a historical novel tentatively titled “The Year The Stars Fell.” It was written at lightning speed and will be published next March, she said.
“It just spilled out of me like crazy,” Wehman said during a conversation Thursday at the Shiawassee Historical Society in Owosso Township. “I wrote 15,000 words every time I sat down. And when I was done, I still didn’t include all the stories I wanted to.”
What piqued her interest was the discovery that there was once a North Newburg village, located at the intersection of Bancroft and Newburg roads in what is now called Shiawassee Township.
But it was Hosea Baker, believed to be the first farmer in Shiawassee County and the founder of Newburg Cemetery, and his family who really captured her imagination.
“I was going through all these histories of Shiawasee County and I kept finding the Bakers,” she said. “Some of their stories are so cool.”
Employing the research skills she learned as a professional journalist and editor, Wehman was able to piece together several facts about the Bakers, including that Hosea Baker came to Michigan from Pennsylvania in the early 1800s to purchase 600 acres of land in the southern portion of what would become Shiawassee County.
To encourage settlement in the territory of Michigan back then, the governor was then selling land for $1.25 an acre.
After Baker and his son, Ambrose Baker, cleared land for crops they brought the rest of the family — wife Sally and a number of daughters — to the new farmstead.
One daughter, Betsy Baker Swain, was pregnant when she arrived in North Newburg with her husband. She gave birth to the first baby in Shiawassee County and is the main character in Wehman’s book.
Other interesting facts Wehman uncovered include how Hosea and Sally Baker would find their daughters when they were out hiking in the woods: They’d listen for the girls’ singing voices.
These were no timid girls. At least one daughter shot a wolf that was threatening the family’s livestock. A wolf pelt sold for $30 — big money back then.
According to a 1913 newspaper article Wehman found in the Shiawassee Historical Society’s archives, the “first furrow upturned by by the first Shiawassee County farmer” took place in April 1833. That farmer was identified as Hosea Baker.
Baker, a self-described lover of nature and an arborist, fell in love with a giant tree on his property, believed to be the largest oak in the state. He built Newburg Cemetery around the tree, and asked his family to bury him beneath it. They granted his wish.
In 1984, the majestic oak tree — by then thoroughly rotted out — toppled over during a storm in the spring of 1984. Almost miraculously, the fallen tree barely touched but did not knock down Baker’s tombstone. Other Baker family members are buried nearby.
Wehman’s soon-to-be-published historical novel follows her four spiritual-based novels, “Mere Reflection” (Callie’s Lifetime Collection Book 2) (2019), “Just Another Train Ride” (Callie’s Lifetime Collection Book 1) (2017), “Promise At Daybreak” (2015) and “Under the Windowsill” (2014).
Not only has Wehman earned numerous rave reviews on Amazon, she has also developed a loyal fan following. Brenda Stroub of Lennon, who belongs to Wehman’s writer’s group Shiawassee Area Writers, counts herself as a big fan.
“I’ve read all of her books and they’re all my favorites,” Stroub said. “One thing I like is that Beth is a Christian who writes about God’s love. I like that the new book is based on true happenings in our own county. The history of how the first settlers came here — it sounds so cool.”
“It’s cool to be able to do research about my own county,” Wehman said. “I learned so much. One unique thing is how many of the original families who came here have descendants who are still alive. And I lived here all my life and never knew there was a North Newburg.”
Arlene Wascher, who volunteers for the Shiawassee Historical Society, said she has been pleased to see Wehman scour the society’s historical documents and books to unearth facts for “The Year the Stars Fell.”
“This is part of what we do — help people dig into finding families,” Wascher said. “I think what she’s doing is wonderful.”
Anyone who is curious about local history is invited to check out the archive at the Historical Society, 1997 M-52 in Owosso Township. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Details: (989) 723-2371.
For more about Wehman, visit elizabethwehman.com.
