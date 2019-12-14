OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday announced it has received a $150,000 grant from Consumers Energy that will be used to turn the Owosso Middle School building into a residential and professional community for up to 30 artists.
A check was presented to Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason by Consumers Energy Foundation President Brandon Hofmeister during a networking event at The Armory.
According to a press release, the Chamber will use the grant for renovations at the Owosso Middle School as part of the ArtLive Project, a “living and working space with retail outlets for residents.”
“The Owosso community is taking big steps to make itself a more vibrant place to live and work, and ArtLive is an idea that will make the community a regional destination,” Hofmeister said in the press release. “We are excited to offer a Prosperity Award that will have a direct and significant impact on the community.”
“The city of Owosso has long been an impoverished community, but over the last seven years, an upturn in development and collaboration began. We have seen some really substantial development in the downtown historic district including the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, the Wessener Building and the Owosso Armory, which sits right next to the middle school,” Deason said in the release. “This grant gives us the opportunity to build on the prosperity that has been generated. We can make sure the middle school building is a useful jewel of Owosso.”
The grant will be used by the Chamber to create a redevelopment plan to make the middle school attractive for developers.
On Nov. 25, the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously authorized Superintendent Andrea Tuttle to enter into negotiations with Community Housing Network (CHN) on a purchase agreement for the middle school property, 219 N. Water St.
The organization’s intent with the middle school property is to create a mixed use space, according to Tuttle, including residential and commercial space on the building’s lower level. The specifics of CHN’s plans will be flushed out as they proceed with planning if and when the purchase agreement is reached, she said.
The decision to put the middle school property up for sale came after the Owosso 6-12 campus bond was approved in November 2017.
Voters passed a $45.5 million bond that included the cost of the project, along with other improvements to the district’s elementary schools.
The bond covers the cost of the building construction and renovations needed to combine grades 6-12 at the high school campus, a price tag of approximately $38 million, while maintaining separation between middle school and high school students.
Tuttle said she hopes to have a purchase agreement negotiated and recommended to the board of education for future action by January or February, with the board voting on the agreement the following month.
So far in 2019, the Consumers Energy Foundation has contributed $500,000 to Michigan nonprofits through its Prosperity Awards. Of those funds, $250,000 has been allocated for housing upgrades and home ownership in Flint and $100,000 to expand the Kalamazoo Farmers Market.
The Owosso Middle School was built in 1928, with additions in 1950 and 1973. The building includes an auditorium capable of seating approximately 800 people, as well as a full kitchen that serves 700-plus students. The total site is 4.5 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.