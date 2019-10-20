CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for methamphetamine possession.
Arthur Kallin, 30, was sentenced to six years, four months, to 40 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for possession of meth (habitual offender-fourth offense), and ordered to pay court costs and fines. Stewart also ordered that Kallin undergo substance abuse treatment while serving his sentence. Kallin was credited with 188 days served.
Stewart admonished Kallin at Friday’s hearing before announcing his sentence. “This court sent you to prison in 2014 for 42 months. That was on two different files, both involving meth laboratories. You successfully completed parole in February 2019 and committed these offenses in April 2019. Exactly 60 days later, you’re back committing felonies.”
Kallin was charged in April 2019 with meth possession and a misdemeanor retail fraud (third degree) following a Mid-Michigan Group Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) investigation. He was also charged with an additional meth possession charge in May. He was arraigned on all charges May 23 in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County jail since that time.
At a plea hearing Sept. 3, Kallin pleaded guilty to one count of meth possession (habitual offender-fourth offense) and the misdemeanor retail fraud charge. In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the other meth possession charge.
Defense attorney Doug Corwin told the court before sentencing that Kallin has a good support group of family and friends.
He asked Stewart to impose a sentence within guidelines.
“(Kallin) has admitted to this court to using,” Corwin said. “He asks the court for help with sobriety. I would ask the court, looking at his past and where he’s been, for a guideline sentence.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan disagreed, and reminded the court that Kallin had numerous felony meth-related convictions in 2014.
She asked the court to impose the maximum sentence allowed by law.
“Mr. Kallin’s case is all too fresh in my mind,” Finnegan said. “Back in 2014, he was the head of a meth ring that touched many, many lives. Maintaining a lab, hazardous waste, it was an awful set of crimes. He goes off to prison, and the ink is barely dry on his discharge from parole in February. By April, he’s caught twice possessing meth. Mr. Kallin is dangerous. We don’t know where he got the meth in his possession. We don’t know if he made it. We don’t know if he’s operating a lab.”
Kallin then told Stewart he wasn’t a danger to the community, and asked for leniency.
“I won’t deny what Ms. Finnegan said,” Kallin said. “I was a meth user and cook. That’s very much true. I no longer cook at all or take meth. I’m an addict and have been for years. I don’t know how to overcome it. I wasn’t the head of a meth ring. I was cooking for myself. I’m no longer a user. I know how to control myself.”
Stewart replied that since Kallin had numerous prior convictions related to meth and production of meth, and told him sentencing guidelines were unreasonable, before imposing sentence.
“You’ve never successfully completed a term of probation,” Stewart said. “You asked the court for help with rehabilitation. The court can’t find any serious efforts at rehabilitation once you were released from supervision. You didn’t do anything except use. The court finds that it must fashion a sentence outside of guidelines based on your prior record.”
