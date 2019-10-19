LAINGSBURG — On Wednesday night, the Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education — as well as the general public — got a glimpse of what upcoming bond work in the district will look like, as chief architectural firm TowerPinkster, of Grand Rapids, presented a full schematic design of the upcoming renovations during the board’s regular meeting.
The upgrades — which include the construction of a new auditorium and an auxiliary gym, as well as the addition of secure vestibules in multiple district buildings — are the result of a $17.8-million bond approved by district voters earlier this year.
TowerPinkster and Christman Company — which is in charge of construction management for the project — have been working with Laingsburg schools since the bond passed in May.
TowerPinkster Design Architect Matthew Murphy said Wednesday that the bond work will be divided into two separate bid packages.
Package one will encompass the addition of secure vestibules to the Early Childhood Center, the elementary school, the middle school and the high school. The measure will also provide air conditioning throughout the elementary school, as well as cover the cost of reconfiguring the high school’s main entrance, removing the “skeletonized steel” overhang, according to Murphy.
With the addition of secure vestibules in each building, students, parents and other guests who need to enter the building during school hours will require authorization from the main office. Upon gaining access through the initial set of doors, individuals will be funneled directly into the main office, rather than having access to the main hallway as they do now.
Superintendent Matt Shastal said the decision to add the vestibules comes with overall student safety in mind.
“I think there is an emphasis on student safety, in particular in these last few years as you’ve seen horrific events that have taken place in school districts,” Shastal said. “This is our way to try to get as safe as we possibly can during the school day.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an inconvenience at all for our families,” Shastal continued. “That’s one of the things we’ve focused on is we still want these to feel like school houses and welcoming places for students…There was a real emphasis put on that.”
Package two of the bond project will include the addition of a new, 650-seat auditorium at the high school, to be constructed on the building’s northeast side near the student parking lot. The auditorium space will have two separate dressing rooms as well as a designated storage space for props and scenery.
Package two will also provide funding for the addition of a new auxiliary gym, to be constructed adjacent to the existing high school gym, according to Murphy.
“The plan calls for a competition sized court, two tiers of bleachers, and you’ll notice that the doors of the existing gym that are currently exterior will actually lead directly into the new auxiliary gym space, so during events or tournaments you can actually have those doors propped open and have that free flow between the two spaces for expanded capability,” Murphy said.
Renovations under package two will also create a larger space to accomodate the high school band. Under the new design, the current band room, large group meeting room, and existing auditorium space will be renovated into a larger band room — which will feature increased space for instrument storage and practice rooms — as well as a new mat room, to be used by the wrestling and cheerleading teams.
As TowerPinkster concludes the schematic design phase and moves toward design development — i.e. more detailed, in-depth measurements — Murphy said the project has remained relatively close to the original budget, with a current variance of only $25, 183.
“We were able to come in slightly underneath the bid package one scope work,” Murphy said. :The bid package two work is coming in at 14.9-million. If you add that up, we’re at just under 17.5-million; the bond application for both of those packages was $17.45-million, so we only have a difference of about $25,000…This is a really good number for us at this level. As we get into the design development, that overall number will become more and more accurate.”
Bid package one will be put out for bids in November, with an expected construction timeline of June through August of next year.
Package two will be placed out for bids in two separate increments, the first in March and the second in May. Construction on package two will begin in May, with a tentative completion date projected for August 2021.
After the presentation, Shastal thanked both TowerPinkster and Christman for their efforts thus far.
“To go through that process and be almost right on budget is absolutely amazing,” Shastal said. “I think our community is going to be very happy when they see these concepts come to fruition here in the coming months. I’m very excited.”
