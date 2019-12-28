OWOSSO — Friday at approximately 10 a.m. a train derailed in Owosso causing several streets to shut down, including the intersection of Gould Street and Corunna Avenue.
The locomotive, the car that pulls the train — was the car to slip off the tracks. The car was a few hundred yards past the intersection of Gould and Corunna Avenue when it derailed.
The train is operated by Great Lakes Central Railroad and did not suffer any major damage.
Crews were able to put it back on the tracks safely by noon.
According to Great Lakes Railroad Vice President of Operations Mick Irland, the track where the locomotive slipped had expanded to about 58 inches wide — when it’s supposed to only be 56 inches — causing the derailment.
Irland said the unusually warm weather may have been a factor.
He said the track will be repaired at some time today. “We’re pretty well prepared to handle stuff like this,” he said.
