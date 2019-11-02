OWOSSO — Students at Bryant Elementary School got a feel for what it’s like to be above the clouds this week, thanks to a visit from the Owosso Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
The event Tuesday, organized in part by Owosso Public Schools Reading Specialist Jennifer LaMay, featured an online flight simulator, a remote-controlled robotic arm as well as a station demonstrating how a telegraph works.
Students had the opportunity to rotate between each station from 3:45 to 5 p.m.
LaMay said there’s plenty kids can learn from the visit, beyond the mere science and mathematics involved.
“Hopefully they can take away that, even from a very young age, they can still contribute,” LaMay said. “If they get involved with the Civil Air Patrol or something like it, they’re actually going out there saving lives and learning about how important it is to keep us all safe.”
Owosso Composite Squadron Commander John Orme added that the event also allows kids to gain a sense of what the Civil Air Patrol’s aerospace education program is all about.
“Kids at this age just need their interest sparked, and that’s what this does, it allows kids to gain an interest in things, especially when you have what so many people consider to be gender specific roles,” Orme said. “Over here, I have girls trying to fly a flight simulator, working with an industrial looking robot. It kind of gets them out of those traditional roles if you will.
“And if they have a continued interest, they can always join the Civil Air Patrol, as there are a lot of great opportunities for kids,” Orme said. “The cadet program (kids age 12-18) is all about teaching leadership. We have what we call character development, where we put kids through various scenarios, teaching perseverance, how to stick with things, how to recover from things.”
The Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit corporation that acts as the official civilian reserve of the United States Air Force.
The corporation often assists in search and rescue missions, recovering approximately 100 people before they expire per year, according to Orme.
The Owosso Composite Squadron meets every Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Emerson Elementary School, 515 E. Oliver St.
For more information on the Owosso Composite Squadron, visit www.mi002.miwg.cap.gov.
