Age 91, of St. Charles, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Union Court Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2290 Pretzer Road in Hemlock, with the Rev. David Mielke and the Rev. Michael Killinger officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Friday at the church.
Charlotte was born April 7, 1929, in Dundee, the daughter of Clarence and Gertrude (Musolf) Terry.
She graduated from Davison High School and attended Lansing Community College to become a licensed practice nurse.
Charlie enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting afghans, playing cards, and entertaining her family and friends.
She married Stephen Kacsor in Davison Nov. 26, 1947; he predeceased her Aug. 16, 2003.
Charlie retired from Memorial Healthcare after 20 years of service.
She is survived by her children Phillip (Catherine) Kacsor, Krista (David) Scharrer and David (Rosemary Krulac) Kacsor; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and other loving family and friends.
Charlie was predeceased by her husband, parents, son Mark Kacsor and brother Warren Terry.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the caregivers at Union Court in St. Charles.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Lutherans for Life Pregnancy Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.