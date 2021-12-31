Mary Alice (McCartney) Ritter passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home in New Haven Township. She was 90 years old.
A private funeral Mass took place at St. Paul Catholic Church Dec. 22.
Over the past two months she received home care from Memorial Healthcare hospice services, and from each of her seven children as well. Her granddaughter, Chloe Wilson, was an energetic and loving part of her care during that period and brought her special comfort.
Born Nov. 6, 1931, to John and Margaret (Buckley) McCartney, she and her younger brother, Jim grew up on their farm on North State Road in New Haven Township. The household also included her grandparents James and Bessie (Fitzgerald) Buckley. Mary Alice often described the wonderful times she spent with her Grandma Buckley (who she referred to as Beamie as a child). She recounted the elaborate pies and cakes Beamie made, as well as the frequent trips they made together to Saginaw to see Fitzgerald relatives and enjoy the latest movies at the local movie house.
Mary Alice was the great-granddaughter of Michael and Catherine McCartney who arrived in the U.S. in 1848, having immigrated from County Louth, Ireland. A faithful Irishman, her father John enjoyed reading his Irish newspapers in the evenings and, as a proud daughter of John McCartney, Mary Alice shared his commitment to their Irish roots as well.
She attended New Haven Center School and Chesaning High School, graduating in 1950. Her father, John, took Mary Alice and best friend Pat Butcher to a dance at the Golden Glow Ballroom, a popular destination for dances and live music at the time. It was there that she met Frank Ritter of Saginaw. They went on to marry on April 21, 1951, and remained so for the next 63 years until Frank’s passing on Christmas Day 2014. Frank was an only child, predeceased by his father before he was born. He was, however, rich with many aunts, uncles and cousins all of whom Mary Alice came to love. The love of his large extended family was one of the facts that fueled her desire to have a large family herself.
Over the years that followed Frank designed and built the family home on North State Road, a bit south of the farm where Mary Alice grew up, and they went on to become parents to seven children. For many years Mary Alice was the in-charge parent for days at a time when Frank became an owner-operator long-haul truck driver. She quickly mastered the task and maintained order (most of the time). Even when occupied with a phone call, she became adept at putting the fear of God in any wayward troublemaker with just the sharp snap of her fingers and a stern look that meant “wait until your dad gets home.”
Mary Alice became an excellent cook and baker which she attributed to skills she learned from Frank’s mother Gertrude, and many of his aunts. Every week the scent of freshly baked bread filled the kitchen, and the cookie jars were always kept full. She regularly listened to daily call in shows on AM radio which were popular at the time for recipes and household hints. She frequently paused to dry her hands on her apron, pick up a pencil and jot down a recipe as it was read over the radio. The sound of Bob Allison’s “Ask Your Neighbor” radio show in Detroit and Betty Clarke’s “Party Line” show in Flint yielded favorite recipes for items from pizza dough to strawberry pie.
She found much joy in the simple things of life. Among her favorite things was any opportunity to go out to lunch. She was more than happy to ride along with you on an otherwise mundane errand if there was a restaurant stop involved at some point. More than likely, she already had determined what she was going to order days earlier. Frank would often shake his head in disbelief that she could recite exactly what she had ordered when dining out somewhere many years before. If she returned years later to the same restaurant, she could point out the exact table where she had been seated in any prior trip.
She remained the farm girl she was at heart. She had her own strategy when driving to downtown Owosso and navigating any traffic she thought she might encounter. She would devise a route to any destination that only involved right hand turns, preferring to avoid left hand turns whenever possible.
In addition to her husband Frank, Mary Alice was predeceased by her brother Jim.
She is survived by her children and their families: Jeanette and David (Bruce), children John and Annie; Frank and Monica Ritter, children Kelly, Rob and Ryan; Dan and Deborah Ritter, children Kelsey-Jo and Evan; Dennis and Tammy Ritter, son Ryan; Denise and Bob (Wilson), children Collin, Chloe and Madeline; Diane and Brion (Stewart), children Keely and Jenna; and Amy Ritter. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary Alice shared a special bond with her surviving cousins of the Denise (McCartney) Rice family, as well as Roman Catholic brother Patrick Commins of Ireland. She enjoyed their visits and the opportunity to discuss and celebrate their shared Irish roots.
Mary Alice’s two cats, Mitzi and Cleo, brought her special comfort and companionship, especially in the years after her husband Frank passed.
For those wishing to do so, a memorial contribution to Shiawassee Humane Society is suggested.
