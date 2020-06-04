Age 61, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
There are no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Cheryl Ann Mello was born Aug. 1, 1958, in Dearborn, a daughter of Charles and Barbara (Koger) Mello. On Aug. 25, 1990, she married Mike Matarese.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers and crafting.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Mike Matarese, and sister Lisa (Ted) Hardy.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and brother Chuck Mello.
Memorial Contributions in Cheryl’s name are suggested to the Durand Ladies AMVETS Auxiliary or Shiawassee Old News Boys.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.