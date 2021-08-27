Cary B. Clark

Age 55, of Montrose, formerly of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, with family by his side.
Funeral services will take place at noon Monday, Aug. 30, at O’Guinn Family Funeral Home in Montrose.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Cary was born Feb. 9, 1966, to Ronnie and Ruth (Anderson) Clark. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1984. Around 15 years ago, Cary met the love of his life, Katherine “Kitty” Fondren. He faithfully worked for Crest Marine for those 15 years as well.
Cary liked being outdoors, fishing and golfing, going to the casinos, and he loved dancing and singing to music, especially ’60s and ’70s. He was full of jokes and witty comebacks; however, he was very loving and supportive of the people in his life.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving fiance Kitty Fondren; daughter Hannah (Kaitlyn) Clark; stepchildren Cassie (Jason) Bowe, Adam Fondren, Joe (Megan) Fondren, Tommy (Beth) Fondren and Jeremy Fondren; seven grandchildren; siblings Barry (Sheila) Clark, Shellie (Doug Vanderploeg) Edwards, Jennifer (Roy) Charvat, Joel (Lauri) Clark and Allan (Beth) Clark; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Ronnie and Ruth Clark; and furry companion Phobie.
Memorial donations may be made to the family for future designation.
