Age 92, of Ovid, passed peacefully away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Lucette was born in Laifour, France, Aug. 8, 1927, the daughter of Vital and Rolande (Lina) Pariselle. She graduated from high school in Laifour, France. In the 1950s, Lucette became a naturalized citizen of the United States. On Nov. 12, 1977, Lucette married George Gilbert in Chester County, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death after 20 years of marriage. Lucette and George loved to travel. She loved to sew and was an expert seamstress. Lucette was a very creative person and enjoyed oil painting. She liked going to the casino with her daughter. Lucette loved animals and had several pets. She also enjoyed gardening. Lucette is survived by daughters Kathy (Gordon) Taylor of Ovid and Marleen (Richard) Cornwell of St. Johns; stepson Russell Gilbert of Narberth, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Gordon (Kim) Taylor II, Aaron (Kristi) Taylor, Kara (Brent) Dennings, Richelle (Troy) Shaw and Cole (Heather) Cornwell; great-grandchildren Kelsey, Dakota, Bryce, Devin, Brayden, Dirk, Dylan, Aidan, Owen, Dawson, Ethan and Kennedy; stepgrandchildren Alex, Laura, Jennifer and Megan; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Lucette was preceded in death by her husband George Gilbert, her children’s father Frank Seconsky and stepson George Gilbert Jr.
Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice 801 S. Waverly, No. 200, Lansing, MI 48917 or Shiawassee Humane Society 2752 W. Bennington Road, Owosso, MI 48867.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
