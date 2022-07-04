Rita Gertrude Kirby

Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a rosary.
Rita was born Jan. 3, 1927, in Owosso, the daughter of William and Bernice (McKowen) Campbell. She graduated from St. Paul Catholic School, class of 1944. She married (Allan) Pete Kirby at St. Paul Catholic Church on July 19, 1947.
Rita was a dedicated homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her large family. After her last child started school, she took a position at Voights/Sobaks Pharmacy, retiring after nearly 20 years to spend more time with her husband Pete. Her free time was spent golfing, bowling and playing bridge and other card games.
She was predeceased by her husband; brothers Philip (Rose) Campbell, Joseph (Lon) Campbell; sisters Marie (Bob) Cameron, Patricia (Buck) Johnson; brothers-in-law Kenny (Dee), Dallas, Dudley (Helen), and Herbie (Judy) Kirby, and son-in-law David Winchester.
Rita is survived by sister-in-law Kathy (Dallas) Kirby; and sons James Kirby of Traverse City, Thomas Kirby of California and Peter Kirby of Grayling; daughters Kathie (Mike) Everhart, Patti (Rick) Howard, Mary Jo Winchester of Owosso, Sherry (Keith) Mehl of Florida, Lisa (Mark) Fernette of Illinois, Jan (Tom) Laurin, Kristen (Mark) Walworth of Owosso and Tracy Kirby of Ohio; grandchildren James (Audra) Kirby, Matthew Kirby, Katherine (Zachary) White, Michael (Hannah Flaugher) Kirby, Elizabeth Kirby, Michael (Christina) Everhart, Carrie (Lauren) Shelly, Kayleigh (Jeremiah Giffei) Howard, Jennifer (Brad) Caszatt, Jeremy Martin, David Winchester, Sarah (Kaylin) Winchester, Philip (Ashira Gomez) Fernette, Danielle (Donny) Krause, Kristina (Jesse Kenniston) Fernette, Alaena (Russell) Lauderdale, Ryan Huska, Rachel (Kristjan) Fortune, Thomas Laurin, Emily (Jake) Freeman, Jordan (Nikki) Walworth, Emilee (Ashton) Porter, Jessica (Dan Humphries) Walworth and Max Bleichrodt; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; other loving family and friends.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, the Shiawassee Council on Aging, Sharon Kimball, Father Mike and Sister Dorothy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul School and Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
