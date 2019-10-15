Age 86, of Bancroft passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Pleasant View.
A funeral service will take place 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating.
Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Morrice. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Jeanette was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Turner) Edington, born in Lansing Oct. 2, 1933. She was one of 14 children.
She graduated from Morrice High School and had two years of college, with classes in interior design and painting. She operated her own interior design business.
She trained as a dance instructor in Youngstown, Ohio, later transferring to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she met George Chavez. They were married Dec. 5, 1959.
Jeanette was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed decorating cakes and was a member of the Flint Rock and Gem Club. She also put the stonework on their home.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice.
Jeanette is survived by her husband George; children Therese (Ted Swan) Chavez, John Chavez and Colleen Chavez; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; four brothers and six sisters; and many nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant View or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
