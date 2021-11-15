Fern LeCureux

Age 92, passed peacefully from this life into the presence of the Lord Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
The Lord was gracious to take her home to heaven gently, after a period of declining health. It was the privilege of her granddaughter, Becky Wagner, with other faithful friends, to care for her in her home since the death of her husband Orville in 2017.
A private family celebration will take place Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Dan Glardon officiating. Burial will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery.
Fern was saved as a child, putting her faith in Jesus Christ for salvation from sin and a home in heaven, and her active relationship with the Lord — marked by a deep reverence — shaped the rest of her life into a model of joyful, faithful, selfless service. To her family, Fern was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother — each grandchild felt loved and valued by her and Grandpa.
She was both diligent and faithful in praying for others, and she prayed for her family first, on a daily basis, by name. Her love was demonstrated in many ways, not least in the thousands of cards carefully selected, packed with crisp new bills, and faithfully mailed for birthdays, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and in time of need.
Fern was faithful to her husband, loving and supporting him through each stage of life on the farm and in his ministries at Countryside Gospel Chapel and with Forgotten Man Ministries. She was faithful in the assembly — teaching Sunday School, providing snacks and craft projects for Vacation Bible School, serving in the kitchen, working on projects for missionaries and rarely missing a service. She hosted many a visiting preacher for Sunday dinner, and sometimes overnight. When missionaries from Japan visited, knowing that they didn’t have access to beef roasts in Japan, she asked the butcher for the best beef roast he had! That thoughtful concern for others characterized Fern’s life.
As age impaired her physical abilities, Fern filled many a quiet hour with prayer, her notebooks reminding her of the needs of family, friends and missionaries around the world. She was a loyal friend, spending countless hours on the telephone listening and encouraging. Even in times of trial and through years of dementia, Grandma was a happy person — she had the joy of a living relationship with the Lord.
We are thankful that Fern is now with the Lord, for we read in John 5:24 “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who hears my word, and believes him who sent me, has eternal life, and does not come into judgment, but has passed out of death into life” and in 2 Corinthians 5:8 that, for the believer, to be “absent from the body” is to be “present with the Lord.” For those who know the Lord, we shall be together again — Adieu et à bientôt! (French for “Goodbye and see you soon!”)
Fern Geraldine LeCureux was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Owosso, the daughter of Amy and Marguerite (Peterquin) Tissot. She married Orville LeCureux in Owosso July 26, 1947.
Fern is survived by her children Catheryn (Ray) Fleming, Marilyn (Bill) Wagner, Marvin (Teresa) LeCureux and Carol LeCureux; grandchildren Peter (Kim) Fleming, Renee (Martin) Renel, Tim Wagner, Becky Wagner, Rob Wagner, Abby (Isaiah) Grothe, Audrey (Curtis) Rolles, Jon (Jamie) LeCureux, Nathan (Angelica) LeCureux, Rachel (Steven) Zesch, Angela (Hadi) Alshamrani, Daniel LeCureux, Crystal LeCureux, Michelle LeCureux and Jessica LeCureux; and great-grandchildren Emilie Fleming, Lauren Fleming, Peter Grothe, Katie Rolles, Joel Rolles, Brendan Rolles, Elizabeth Rolles, Aiden LeCureux, Kaylee LeCureux, Isabella LeCureux and Matthew LeCureux.
She was predeceased by husband Orville LeCureux and brother George Tissot.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Countryside Gospel Chapel, Mel Trotter Ministries or Gideons International.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
