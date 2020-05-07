Jean E. Vanderlip

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Jean was born May 6, 1944, in Owosso, the daughter of Edward and Ila (Malkin) Luft. She graduated from Owosso High School, Class of 1962.
Jean loved to read anything she could get her hands on, from Debbie Macomber to The Argus-Press. She loved her green M&M’s, always saying they were special, then over the years conned two generations of kids and grandkids into giving them to her.
Her passion was her family and friends, she loved children most of all, and always treated them as her own.
She is survived by her children Tony Vanderlip, Eddie Vanderlip, Jill Vanderlip and Sue Vanderlip; grandchildren Dean, Nicklas, Anthony and David; special grandchildren Tim and Trevor; brother Lyle (Dorine) Luft; sister Ruth Matousek; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, sister Betty Churchill and brother Al Luft.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.