Dorothy Hird

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Per Dorothy’s wishes there will be no services.
Dorothy was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, the daughter of Richard and Cecelia Lafave. Dorothy moved to California as a young child, where she lived for most of her life. After retirement she relocated to Michigan to be near family.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Dorothy was active with the Owosso VFW and loved working and playing Bingo, burger nights and Sunday breakfast. Dorothy was an Owosso VFW auxiliary member for 34 years. She married James Hird in Nevada on Feb. 2, 1959.
Dorothy retired from General Telephone after 25 years as an operator.
She is survived by her children Deborah (Jerry) Gregoricka, Richard Hird, Pam (Rod) Halbert and Kathy Adams; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other loving friends and family members.
She was predeceased by her husband James and son Anthony.
Dorothy was a happy soul with a huge, contagious smile. Dorothy never turned down an invite, especially an invite to share a glass of wine with friends. Dorothy often reminded others to enjoy life; Dorothy led by example and lived life to the fullest.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso VFW.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
