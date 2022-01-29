Mabel Gaynell Peck

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mabel was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Owosso, the daughter of Deane and Nina (Hasse) Clark.
She attended Owosso High School and Baker College. Mabel was a member of the United Church of Christ and spent 25 years as a sunbeam leader at Salvation Army.
She enjoyed any time spent with her family, fishing and time at her family cabin. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and her two beloved dogs.
Mabel was employed through the years with Lear Corporation in Elsie and for Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency as an office associate and driver. Mabel is survived by daughters Michelle (David) Godfrey, Gloria Connell, Lisa Swan, Mary Gonzales, Christine (Tom) Perry, and Carla (Steve) Walker. She loved grandchildren Daniel (Leslie) Godfrey, Gregory (Kerry) Gonzales, Amber (Mandy) Gonzales, Oggie (Meghan) Swan, Angela (Kevin) Biskner, Melissa (Justin) Ford, Bryan Connell, Hollie Connell, Brandon (Lindsey) Perry, Gavon Perry, Sadie Walker, Hannah Perry, Stephanie Walker and Samantha Walker. She adored great-grandchildren Daniel Godfrey, Sylvia Lu, Robbie Godfrey, Dominik Gonzales, Andrew Hower, Jaydon Ford, Maddelyn Swan, Parker Gonzales, Haylee Biskner, Sailor Gonzales and Chase Ford. Also surviving her is her brother Douglas (Shirley) Clark and many loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Gladys Cutter and brother-in-law Tom Cutter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com
