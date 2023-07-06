Douglas James Patterson

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.
Doug was born Dec. 15, 1960, in Jackson, the son of Janet (Wenzlick) Lemos of Owosso and Robert K. Patterson of Hudson, Florida. He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1979. After graduation, he joined the Marines, serving in Camp LeJune and overseas. He went on to get a degree in business management. He was an entrepreneur in many fields.
Doug will always be remembered for his sense of humor and kindness to others. Even when he was sick, he continued to keep us laughing. It was rare to ever see Doug without a smile, no matter what kind of day he was having. His favorite pasttime was fishing in the great lakes and the ocean.
Doug is survived by his parents Janet and Ken Lemos; children Allen (Adrienne) LePard, Janet (Shaq) Patterson and daughter Lyric and Douglas “DJ” (Ashley) Patterson II; brother Yogi (Sue) Patterson of Houghton Lake; sister Kim Murphy; nephews Wade Patterson and sons Grayson, Patrick (Brittany) Murphy and daughter Jayden and Caleb (Christina) Patterson and sons Clayton and Cooper of Farewell; along with other family and friends.
He leaves behind special friends Jan Andrews, Bruce Bivens, Bob and Brian Hagen, and David Sautter.
Cremation has taken place according to Doug’s wishes.
A celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the American Legion Hall, 201 E. Mason St., Owosso.
