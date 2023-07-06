Douglas James Patterson

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.

Doug was born Dec. 15, 1960, in Jackson, the son of Janet (Wenzlick) Lemos of Owosso and Robert K. Patterson of Hudson, Florida. He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1979. After graduation, he joined the Marines, serving in Camp LeJune and overseas. He went on to get a degree in business management. He was an entrepreneur in many fields.

