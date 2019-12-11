Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. LuWanda Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service.
Connie was born May 25, 1938, the daughter of Clifford Melrose and Gertrude Martin.
She is survived by her children Kris (Bette) Mitts, Donald (Janis) Mitts, Kevin Mitts and Michael (Dar) Mitts; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson; sister Carol (Pete) Brandt; siblings Sue, Marianne, Clifton, Joe, Roger and Johnny; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, son David, sibling James and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Pleasant View for the love and compassion Connie was given.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
