Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Gilbert was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Byron, the son of Ray and Helen (Kimble) Newman.
He graduated from Sunfield High School, class of 1956. He married Sally K. Roberts Jan. 17, 1952, in Charlotte. She predeceased him March 7, 2006
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 1987 from General Motors after 30 years working in quality assurance. Gilbert enjoyed dancing, country music, and time outdoors up north with family and friends.
Gilbert is survived by his children Sheryl Newman-Bradac, Annette Cannon, Jeannine Newman and Scott (Angie) Newman; grandchildren Paul (Bobbie) and Jeremy (Tina) Schad, Cory Gregory, Joshua (Bridget) Cannon, Jodie (Kenny) Croskey, Justin Newman, Brandon (Ashley) Ralston, Shelly Larkins and Chelcie Ralston, Jacob (Cassandra) Newman and Jesse Newman; many great-grandchildren; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Sally and son Chris Newman.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at Welcome Home Assisted Living for the care Gilbert was given.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Palliative Care or Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
