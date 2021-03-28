Age 61, of Lennon, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Thomas was born Nov. 27, 1959, in Owosso, the son of Thomas and Patricia (Hoose) Hall.
He graduated from Owosso High School and worked most of his life in concrete/construction.
Thomas was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He looked forward to painting with his boys later in life and had a passion for tinkering with automobiles. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Thomas is survived by his children Christie (David) Byce, Leslie (Ryan) Harris, Thomas (Barbara) Hall II, Bryan Hall (Kelsey Clingerman), Brandon Gilbertson, Anthony (Krista) Gilbertson and Isaiah Hall (Briana Davis); mothers of his children Karla Pavlica and Tammy Gilbertson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; father Thomas Hall; brothers Robert Hall and Lester Hall; sister Irene Cantu; brother Junior Miller; dear friend Jeanette Balcer; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Patricia and sister Lisa Nichols.
