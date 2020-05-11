Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
A private family graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery East in Henderson.
Steve was born May 11, 1940, in Owosso, the son of Steve and Aletha (Isham) Levitski.
He was a 1958 graduate of Owosso High School.
Steve enjoyed working on his cars, riding motorcycles and going to car shows and cruises. He was an avid outdoorsman, had a special love for cats, and especially looked forward to camping, deer hunting and backyard bonfires.
Steve married Patricia Van Luven in Owosso Feb. 14, 1961.
Steve retired from Universal Electric after 44 years of service.
Steve is survived by his wife and mother; his son Tim; daughter Teresa (Curt) Blount; grandson Jared; granddaughter Laura; great-granddaughter Kailey; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father and brother Bob.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
