Age 73, a resident of Marlboro, Massachusetts, died April 2, 2020, at her home after an illness. She was surrounded by her family and went peacefully to be with her savior.
Bunny was born in Owosso to the late Theodore Koerner Jr. and Doris Elsa (Ashmun) Koerner and is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Albert Mackerer. She was raised all over the Midwest and the Northeast, and graduated from Saginaw Arthur Hill High School.
Following high school, Bunny attended Central Michigan University for a year and then spent another semester at the University of Iowa. Bunny then moved to Newark, New Jersey, the week of the riots to start her career as a flight attendant for United Airlines. Bunny and Bob met in their apartment building in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and married in 1968. They were married for 51 years.
Bunny spent the last 42 years of her life in Massachusetts. She loved to travel locally and would spend time at Cape Cod every summer. Bunny loved to collect shells at the beach while taking long walks with her husband and family.
Together, Bunny and Bob raised daughters Lisa Christine Dyer of Marlboro, Massachusetts, and Shauna Catherine Heydecker of Putnam, Connecticut; and son Devyn Theodore Mackerer of Marlboro, Massachusetts. Bunny also is survived by her sisters Mary Jane Belluche of Kure Beach, North Carolina, Jo Ann Koerner of Syracuse, New York, and Jerry Lynn Koerner of Modesto, California; brother Theodore Koerner lll of Davie, Florida; grandsons Joseph Robert Jutras of Dorchester, Massachusetts, and Thomas Jerome Heydecker of Putnam; and granddaughter Jordan Marie Heydecker of Putnam.
All services will be held at a later date. Once scheduled, calling hours and a celebration of Bunny’s Life will take place at Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St. in Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. All are invited to sign Bunny’s online guestbook at collinsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.