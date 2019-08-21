Age 88, of Corunna, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A life celebration for Jean will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, (doors will open at 10 a.m.) at the Corunna Church Of The Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth St. in Corunna.
Her family will receive well wishers from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the same church. All Ladies are asked to wear lots of jewelry and bling in honor of Jean. Please feel free to wear snazzy, colorful outfits in Jean’s honor too.
Jean was born June 22, 1931, in Antrim Township, the daughter of Wayne and Charlotte (Mortimore) Lewis.
She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1949 and attended Lansing Community College.
Jean was a Shiawassee County 4-H horse leader for 38 years, leader of the 4-H horse judging club for 40 years, a Michigan Interscholastic Horseman’s Association coach for 23 years, the MIHA state secretary for 20 years, and the MIHA District II chairman for 20 years. Jean was also a Girl Scout leader, member of the Corunna Band Boosters, and Sunday school teacher.
Jean’s first job was at the Byerly Store in Bancroft. Throughout her life Jean also worked at Gen-Tel, Matthew’s Towing, Bennington Golf Course, and GNC.
She married Kenneth Howard Husted in 1950 in Owosso.
Jean is survived by her children Dona Jean (Husted) Gillespie, Michael (Patricia) Husted, Diane (Kim Mau) Husted and Amy Husted (Daran Slocum); grandchildren Elissa Graham, Luke (Kristy) Husted, Nathan (Candice) Husted, Chris (Casey) Gillespie, Dominic (Mallorie) Gillespie and Sara Slocum; great-grandchildren Paige Husted, Shae Husted, Charlotte Husted and Olivia Slocum; and several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Ken; parents; brothers, Jack, Clark and Don Lewis; in-laws Vivan and Helen Husted; and sister-in-laws Nancy Lewis and Rosie Husted.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
