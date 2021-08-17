Robert E. Ware

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Bob was born May 3, 1935, in Owosso to John E. and Augusta C. (Hansen) Ware. He was a student at Vernon Elementary School and a graduate of Owosso High School’s class of 1953. He married Dorothy Aileen Sayles Oct. 19, 1957, at Christ Episcopal Church in Owosso, and she survives him.
Bob was a tool crib attendant at Midland Ross for several years, and retired from Ferrell Gas (formerly Thermogas Company) in 1998 after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Owosso Masonic Lodge (originally having joined the Vernon Masonic Lodge), the Burns Grange, the Perry Grange (where he was master for many years), and the Fox and Coon Club (where he had served as treasurer). He served on the Perry-Morrice-Shaftsburg Ambulance Board for 20 years.
Bob was a collector of key chains and an avid reader. More importantly was his kind heart, willingness to help others, and the love he had for his wife, son, grandchildren and extended family.
Bob is survived by Dorothy, his wife of nearly 64 years; son Kenneth ”Ken” (Peg) Ware of Davison; grandchildren Jennifer Lynn (Bryant) Harland, of Chicago, Eric John Ware, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Rachel (Adam) Mc Kinney, of Limerick, Ireland; sister Phyllis M. Lohr (and significant other Wally Brabant); sisters-in-law Mary Ware and Shirley Sayles; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Clyde William “Bill” Ware; and nephews James “Jimmy” Ware and Jeff Michalek.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Pittsburg United Methodist Church, 2960 W. Grand River Road, Owosso. The Revs. George Michalek and Terry Melton will officiate. A luncheon will follow at Bennington Township Hall.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Laingsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Pittsburg United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To sign the online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com. Arrangements made with the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home in Bay City.
